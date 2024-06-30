Charlie Woods clocks disappointing finish as 2024 Future Masters gets cut short due to poor weather

Charlie Woods had a disappointing outing at the 2024 Future Masters. Play was suspended due to inclement weather on Saturday, June 29, and the final leaderboard was declared based on the players' positions after the second round.

Charlie Woods shot two rounds of 73 and 76, tying for 103rd place on the leaderboard. Ben Shedd won the event, while Brantley Moore settled for second place.

Although Charlie Woods' performance at the Future Masters 2024 was disappointing, some of his shots garnered applause. During the first round of the junior event, Woods made an impressive wedge shot, and in the second round, he carded a difficult birdie.

Earlier this month, Charlie Woods qualified for the US Junior Amateur Championship through a qualifying round. He will attend the upcoming junior event looking to carry on his father's legacy. Tiger Woods won the US Junior Amateur three times in his career, and now all eyes are on Charlie as he is slated to make his debut in the USGA event next month.

Trending

The young Woods opened up about his performance in the qualifying round of the US Junior Amateur, saying (via Yahoo Sports):

“I didn’t play great my first two holes, but I played really good for the last 16. I just told myself not to make any more bogeys or doubles, and I took advantage of some nice birdie looks when I had them."

After this week's Future Masters, Charlie Woods will next tee off at the US Junior Amateur, scheduled to take place from July 22 to 28 at Oak Hills.

Charlie Woods soars to 38th in Junior Golf Rankings, prepares for US Junior Amateur

Earlier this month, Charlie Woods won the qualifying round of the 2024 US Junior Amateur, significantly boosting his junior golf ranking.

According to a recent report by The Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR), Woods jumped to 38th position in the rankings. TUGR shared a post on their X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Charlie Woods moves up to 38th in the Class of 2027 per TUGR Junior Rankings. After finishing 1st in his qualifier for the US Junior Am, he’s currently at the highest rank of his junior career in every category. Very much a D1 prospect and trending in the right direction."

Expand Tweet

Notably, Charlie Woods's performance has improved in the last few months. Earlier, he tried to qualify for the Cognizant Classic through a qualifying round but shot 16-over 86, missing out on a place in the PGA Tour event.

Nonetheless, his recent outings have shown better results. He is now gearing up for the US Junior Amateur, and if Woods wins the event, he can guarantee himself a spot in the 2025 US Open to play alongside professional golfers.