How did Charlie Woods perform at the 2024 Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifiers? Scorecard explored 

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is taking his shot at the world of pro golf. He recently participated in the pre-qualifier event for the 2024 Cognizant Classic.

Carrying the Woods name comes with some big expectations. However, this was the 15-year-old's first attempt at pro golf, and he did not manage to qualify for the qualifying event.

Charlie ended his round with a score of 16 over 86. He started on the first hole with a par. Unfortunately, a few bogeys down the line cost his score heavily. The tricky par 5 fifth hole saw Charlie Woods score a double bogey.

However, his biggest challenge came at the 7th green, on which Charlie had a 'blow up' hole. He could not get the ball under control and eventually ended the par 4 hole with a score of 12.

Expand Tweet

Charlie Woods managed to bounce back and parred the next six holes. Ultimately, he ended the round on a par and with an overall score of 16 over par. This is Charlie Woods' first time appearing and attempting to qualify for a tournament on the PGA Tour.

Charlie Woods fails to qualify for Cognizant Classic a few days after father Tiger Woods withdraws from Genesis Invitational

Late last year, Charlie played at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship. During this time, his father Tiger Woods was on the bag for him as he was recovering from his ankle surgery.

Speaking about having Tiger Woods on the bag, Charlie said via Golf Week:

“We just stay in our own little world. We take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place."

Since then, Tiger Woods has made his comeback to the world of pro golf after being away since April 2023. He participated in the PNC Championship alongside his son before making his official PGA Tour debut at the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

However, Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational in the middle of the second round after exhibiting flu-like symptoms. While it was a disappointing debut start for him, he is expected to be at the Masters in April.