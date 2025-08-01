Charlie Woods fails to make Junior Ryder Cup team but impresses with his performance at the Junior PGA Championships

Charlie Woods just finished playing in the final round of the 2025 Junior PGA Championships Boys Division. The legendary golfer's son couldn't qualify for the Junior Ryder Cup team, but stayed among the top spots of the leaderboard.

The top two players of the tournament at West Lafayette will get a chance to don the red, white, and blue at Nassau and Bethpage Black this year. In this week's tournament, Charlie Woods showed strong chances to do so during Wednesday and Thursday's rounds.

After carding 66 in both the second and third rounds, the golfer was tied for the runner-up spot on the leaderboard as he was heading into the finals. Woods completed 72 holes of play at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex today.

The amateur golfer currently stands on T9 with a total of 9 under par, missing the chance to represent the USA. Charlie Woods began his round on Friday, August 1, 2025, with consistent pars over the first four holes of the golf venue in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Woods secured an impressive birdie while playing on hole 5, and followed it up with three pars on holes 6, 7, and 8. He bogeyed the final hole of the front nine. On the back nine, Charlie Woods began his game with a disappointing bogey on hole 10.

After scoring a par on hole 11, Woods secured a birdie on hole 12, which was followed by a par on hole 13. The golfer bogeyed on hole 14 and followed it up with a disastrous double bogey on the 15th hole. Charlie Woods finished his game with consistent pars on the remaining holes of the back nine.

Woods ended up scoring 74 over the final 18 holes of play. Although he missed a golden chance of representing his country in the junior edition of the men's biennial golf showdown, the younger Woods showed heart by finishing ten shots behind winner Lunden Esterline.

Exploring Charlie Woods' final round scorecard from the 2025 Junior PGA Championships

Woods faced some major setbacks today, but he maintained his composure throughout the final round. Over the last 18 holes of the 2025 Junior PGA Championships, the golfer scored a total of two birdies, three bogeys, and one double bogey, finishing in T9 for the event.

Here's a detailed hole-by-hole breakdown of Charlie Woods' final round scorecard from the 2025 Junior PGA Championships. Take a look:

Front Nine:

Hole 1: 4

Hole 2: 5

Hole 3: 4

Hole 4: 4

Hole 5: 2 (birdie)

Hole 6: 5

Hole 7: 3

Hole 8: 4

Hole 9: 5 (bogey)

Front Nine Total: 36

Back Nine:

Hole 10: 5 (bogey)

Hole 11: 4

Hole 12: 3 (birdie)

Hole 13: 3

Hole 14: 5 (bogey)

Hole 15: 6 (double bogey)

Hole 16: 5

Hole 17: 3

Hole 18: 4

Back Nine Total: 38

