Charlie Woods gets applauded by golf insider for finishing T25 at Junior Invitational while Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai finishes last

The Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in South Carolina had a star-studded field that included Charlie Woods and Kai Trump. Charlie is the son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods and Kai is the granddaugther of US President Donald Trump.

Golf insider Dan Rapaport took to X to contextualize Charlie's performance in the event. At only 16, Charlie will soon be able to enter the college golf recruiting process.

"Solid showing from Charlie Woods at Sage Valley Junior Invitational. Shot 78-73-73-75 (+11) to finish T25 and beat 9 players in the field. Still a sophomore. Lefty phenom Miles Russell won the event at -9. Charlie’s a D1 recruit and can begin talking to college coaches in June," Rapaport's post read.

Charlie Woods finished the tournament tied for 25th out of the 36 golfers in the field.

Charlie has been in the national spotlight a lot in recent years, in part due to his annual appearance with his father at the PNC Championship each December. In 2024 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, Team Woods nearly won the event for the first time.

The pair lost in a playoff to Bernhard Langer and his 24-year-old son Jason Langer. In the final round on Sunday, Charlie made his first ever hole-in-one on the par-three fourth hole.

"It was an unbelievable moment.. That was the thrill of a lifetime," Tiger said about his son's ace at the PNC Championship.

Charlie has won some amatuer tournaments, with his most recent win coming at The SFPGA Junior Cup in Florida last summer. He won by two strokes, finishing at two under par after the three rounds.

Kai Trump struggled at Junior Invitational event at Sage Valley

Kai Trump with Tiger Woods The Genesis Invitational 2025 (via Getty)

Meanwhile, Kai Trump, 17, struggled at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley over the weekend, finishing in 25th place out of 25 competitors in the girls' division.

Trump shot a 17-over par 89 in both the first round and the final round of the four-round tournament. Her best round came on day two, when she shot a seven-over-par 79. She shot an 83 in round three of the Junior Invitational.

Trump is committed to the University of Miami, where she will continue her golf career. She also has a growing social media following and has more than three million followers on TikTok. She often posts golf videos on her TikTok and even joined Team TaylorMade in February.

The golf star made national news for the first time at the Republican National Convention in July of last year. Her speech at the event went viral on social media and was watched by millions.

