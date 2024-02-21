Charlie Woods is looking to qualify for his first PGA TOUR event, just days after Tiger Woods’ WD from the Genesis Open

It was long speculated as to when Charlie Woods would turn pro. Such a talented young player with a family legacy like his almost necessitates such conversation. While he's not eligible to turn pro just yet, he is reportedly attempting to qualify for a pro event.

Woods is 15 years old, which means he can't turn pro for the next three years. Nevertheless, he's working on qualifying for a PGA Tour event, the first of his young career.

Expand Tweet

Just a few days after his father, Tiger Woods, made a brief return to the PGA Tour that was shortened by sickness, Charlie is aiming to compete among the world's best golfers. He's signed up for the pre-qualifier to potentially make it into the Cognizant Classic field.

Expand Tweet

A total of 25 players from this event will advance to the qualifier, where the top four placements will earn a spot in the PGA Tour event, so Woods has his work more than cut out for him.

Charlie Woods aiming for PGA Tour debut

If Charlie Woods, who routinely competes alongside his father in the PNC Championship, is able to survive and qualify for the Cognizant Classic, then it would be his first PGA Tour event.

His father's first PGA Tour outing came almost 28 years ago in 1996. That was when he first made his pro debut, and it's been almost nothing but success ever since.

Charlie Woods is trying to play a PGA Tour event

Since there are still three years left before Woods can turn pro and join the tour officially, it's hard to envision the father-son pairing having very many opportunities to play on the same tour.

Woods' withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational doesn't suggest that he'll eventually sign up for the Cognizant, but that may change if his son qualifies. Not many golfers have ever gotten the chance to compete against their sons in a PGA Tour event, and that would be an impressive feat for both of them.

Regardless, it will be a long road to qualification, but Woods has an all-time legend in his corner through the journey.