Charlie Woods pens down a heartfelt message for his father Tiger Woods for ‘supporting’ him ‘no matter what’

Charlie Woods paid tribute to his father, Tiger Woods, with a touching message on Father's Day occasion, thanking him for his constant support. The 16-year-old expressed his gratitude in a video shared by the American Junior Golf Association on X, where he was seen writing a personal note to the 15-time major winner.

Charlie also revealed the support from his father even after when they 'argue a lot'. He said:

"Thank you, Dad, for believing me in times where I didn't even believe in myself, and for all the times where you have supported me no matter what I do. Even though we argue a lot, I still cherish every moment, and I would just like to say thank you for everything that you've done for me."

Charlie was born on February 8, 2009, to Tiger Woods and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. Over the years, he has followed in his father’s footsteps and taken up golf professionally. The father-son duo has regularly appeared at the PNC Championship since 2020. Speaking to ESPN, Tiger once said,

"Any time I get a chance to spend time with my son, it's always special. And to do it in a competitive forum, the last couple of years have been magical, and to be able to do it again, we're looking forward to it."

Tiger has also been closely involved in Charlie’s junior career. In 2023, he caddied for him during the Last Chance Regional in Florida. A year later, at the PNC Championship, Charlie made his first hole-in-one, and Tiger was there to celebrate the moment with him.

Charlie Woods receives a special invitation to an elite junior golf tournament

Earlier this month, Charlie Woods was invited to compete in the upcoming Northeast Amateur. The tournament will take place from June 18 to 21 at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rhode Island.

The invite came just weeks after Charlie’s big win at the Team TaylorMade Invitational on May 28, where he claimed his first AJGA title with a three-shot lead at Streamsong Resort’s Black Course in Florida. The win also pushed him up to No. 14 in the American Junior Golf Association boys rankings.

The Northeast Amateur is one of seven events in the Elite Amateur Golf Series and has been held every year since 1962. The past champions of the event include some notable names like Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Luke Donald, and Nick Dunlap. The latter won the event in 2023 before turning professional in 2024 and joining the PGA Tour.

Tournament co-chair Mick Hogan said Charlie Woods’s presence would bring more attention to the event. He said via Rhode Island Golf Association on X (0:16 onwards)

"He'll probably be arguably the biggest draw to come that week. We'll wait and see what happens if it does come through, it could be an unbelievable week for everybody because I think we'd have a lot of turn out. A lot of eyes on the event and not just on Charlie. Everyone else in the field. We'll see what happens."

Charlie Woods hasn’t yet confirmed if he’ll be playing at the 2025 Northeast Amateur.

