Charlie Woods returns to playing field a month after disappointing playoff loss with father Tiger Woods

Charlie Woods returns to action to play at the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship taking place this week. The American amateur golfer has returned to the greens weeks after he had a disappointing loss at the 2024 PNC Championship while playing on a team with his father, Tiger Woods.

Charlie Woods will tee off for the Dustin Johnson Junior Championship in the first round on Friday, February 28. It's a 54-hole tournament, which is scheduled to wrap up with its finale on Sunday, March 2.

TWLEGION Golf shared the news about Charlie Woods' upcoming tournament on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Charlie Woods is in action at the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship beginning tomorrow at TPC Myrtle Beach. 54 hole event runs through the weekend."

The Dustin Johnson Junior Championship holds a legacy of its own. Last year, Ethan Paschal won the event in the boys' category. Along with Charlie Woods, the field also features top-ranked junior players, including Tyler Watts and Will Harman. Interestingly, even Donald Trump's daughter, Kai Trump, will be playing in the tournament in the girls' division.

It would be interesting to see Charlie Woods back in action, especially after his impressive performance at the PNC Championship, held in December 2024.

The young, budding golfer played alongside Tiger Woods, and they were in contention to win the father-son duo challenge. But apparently, they lost in the playoff to Team Langer.

At the 2024 PNC Championship, young Charlie Woods grabbed people's attention after he made his first hole-in-one. Tiger Woods reflected on his son's terrific performance at the tournament, saying (via CBS Sports):

"That was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to have that moment with Charlie, make his first hole-in-one, (daughter) Sam on the bag, just our family and friends. That's what this event is about. It's about bonding and family."

When will Tiger Woods play next?

Since the 2024 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods has played in his tech-infused golf series, TGL. However, he has so far not played in any official PGA Tour event for the 2025 season.

He initially committed to start the season at the Genesis Invitational, held at Torrey Pines, but he withdrew from the event after he lost his mother, Kultida, ahead of the tournament. Tiger Woods released a statement about his withdrawal on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."

Tiger Woods is now expected to start the season at the Masters in April 2025. Woods usually plays in the majors and is highly expected to start the season at Augusta National.

However, prior to that, he might play at The Players Championship, but so far, the American golfer has not committed to playing any tournament.

