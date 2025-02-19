  • home icon
  Charlie Woods spotted in dad Tiger's Sun Day Red apparel at TGL

Charlie Woods spotted in dad Tiger’s Sun Day Red apparel at TGL

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 19, 2025 06:38 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v NY - Source: Getty
Charlie Woods accompanies dad Tiger Woods in Sun Day Red apparel at TGL: JUP v NY (Image Source: Getty)

Charlie Woods was spotted at the TGL match between the Tiger Woods-led Jupiter Links GC and New York GC. During the event, he was seen sporting Sun Day Red apparel at SoFi Center.

Tiger Woods competed in TGL Match 9 on Tuesday, February 19, marking his first competitive event since his mother's passing earlier this month. He played alongside Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim for Jupiter Links GC, facing a New York GC team that featured Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Woods was accompanied by his son, Charlie, at SoFi Center, with Charlie wearing apparel from his father's Sun Day Red line. Also present at the event were Justin Leonard's son and Charlie’s Benjamin School teammate, Luke Leonard.

Tiger Woods launched Sun Day Red last year after ending his 27-year partnership with Nike. As for Charlie Woods, he was seen wearing Greyson Clothiers during the 2023 PNC Championship but has been sporting Sun Day Red since the brand's debut.

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods to play in the Junior Golf event alongside Kai Trump?

Charlie Woods is set to compete at the Junior Invitational next month, which will feature many top-ranked junior golfers. Alongside him, Donald Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, will also compete in the girls' section.

Tiger Woods' 16-year-old son is currently ranked No. 713 on the Junior Golf Scoreboard. He last competed at the PNC Championship alongside Tiger Woods, where the duo finished as runners-up. Kai Trump is currently ranked No. 2,342 and has not competed in any recent events. She recently signed a deal with TaylorMade Golf.

The premier under-18 event is scheduled to take place from March 19 to March 22 at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina. Here's the field for the Junior Invitational:

Boys

  1. Pennson Badgett
  2. Rayhan Latief
  3. Ronin Banerjee
  4. Robby Turnbull
  5. Thanawin Lee
  6. Trevor Gutschewski
  7. Tyler Mawhinney
  8. Tyler Watts
  9. Viggo Olsson Mork
  10. Joshua Kim
  11. Kartik Singh
  12. Le Khanh Hung
  13. Lev Grinberg
  14. Louis Klein
  15. Logan Reilly
  16. Luke Colton
  17. Will Hartman
  18. Aidan Lawson
  19. Ben Bolton
  20. Bowen Mauss
  21. Carson Bertagnole
  22. Charlie Woods
  23. Dan Hayes
  24. Evan Pena
  25. Giovanni Binaghi
  26. Haoyi Wang
  27. Hamilton Coleman
  28. Hugo Le Goff
  29. Jackson Byrd
  30. John Daniel Culbreth
  31. Joshua Bai
  32. Mason Howell
  33. Michael Riebe
  34. Miles Russell
  35. Nguyen Ang Minh
  36. Oscar Couilleau

Grils

  1. Gianna Clemente
  2. Havanna Torstensson
  3. Jude Lee
  4. Kai Trump
  5. Louise Uma Landgraf
  6. Luana Valero Moyano
  7. Mia Clausen
  8. Natalie Yen
  9. Nikki Oh
  10. Achiraya Sriwong
  11. Alice Kong
  12. Amelie Zalsman
  13. Asterisk Talley
  14. Avery McCrery
  15. Aphrodite Deng
  16. Pimpisa Rubrong
  17. Sara Brentchenoff
  18. Scarlett Schremmer
  19. Sarah Hammett
  20. Soomin Oh
  21. Sofia Cherif Essakali
  22. Elizabeth Rudisill
  23. Yijia Ren
  24. Yujie Liu

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
