Charlie Woods spotted in dad Tiger’s Sun Day Red apparel at TGL

Charlie Woods was spotted at the TGL match between the Tiger Woods-led Jupiter Links GC and New York GC. During the event, he was seen sporting Sun Day Red apparel at SoFi Center.

Tiger Woods competed in TGL Match 9 on Tuesday, February 19, marking his first competitive event since his mother's passing earlier this month. He played alongside Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim for Jupiter Links GC, facing a New York GC team that featured Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Woods was accompanied by his son, Charlie, at SoFi Center, with Charlie wearing apparel from his father's Sun Day Red line. Also present at the event were Justin Leonard's son and Charlie’s Benjamin School teammate, Luke Leonard.

Tiger Woods launched Sun Day Red last year after ending his 27-year partnership with Nike. As for Charlie Woods, he was seen wearing Greyson Clothiers during the 2023 PNC Championship but has been sporting Sun Day Red since the brand's debut.

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods to play in the Junior Golf event alongside Kai Trump?

Charlie Woods is set to compete at the Junior Invitational next month, which will feature many top-ranked junior golfers. Alongside him, Donald Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, will also compete in the girls' section.

Tiger Woods' 16-year-old son is currently ranked No. 713 on the Junior Golf Scoreboard. He last competed at the PNC Championship alongside Tiger Woods, where the duo finished as runners-up. Kai Trump is currently ranked No. 2,342 and has not competed in any recent events. She recently signed a deal with TaylorMade Golf.

The premier under-18 event is scheduled to take place from March 19 to March 22 at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina. Here's the field for the Junior Invitational:

Boys

Pennson Badgett Rayhan Latief Ronin Banerjee Robby Turnbull Thanawin Lee Trevor Gutschewski Tyler Mawhinney Tyler Watts Viggo Olsson Mork Joshua Kim Kartik Singh Le Khanh Hung Lev Grinberg Louis Klein Logan Reilly Luke Colton Will Hartman Aidan Lawson Ben Bolton Bowen Mauss Carson Bertagnole Charlie Woods Dan Hayes Evan Pena Giovanni Binaghi Haoyi Wang Hamilton Coleman Hugo Le Goff Jackson Byrd John Daniel Culbreth Joshua Bai Mason Howell Michael Riebe Miles Russell Nguyen Ang Minh Oscar Couilleau

Grils

Gianna Clemente Havanna Torstensson Jude Lee Kai Trump Louise Uma Landgraf Luana Valero Moyano Mia Clausen Natalie Yen Nikki Oh Achiraya Sriwong Alice Kong Amelie Zalsman Asterisk Talley Avery McCrery Aphrodite Deng Pimpisa Rubrong Sara Brentchenoff Scarlett Schremmer Sarah Hammett Soomin Oh Sofia Cherif Essakali Elizabeth Rudisill Yijia Ren Yujie Liu

