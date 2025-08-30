  • home icon
  • Charlie Woods struggles on Junior Players Championship Day 1 at TPC Sawgrass

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Aug 30, 2025 11:00 GMT
Charlie Woods struggles at Junior Players Championship (Image via Imagn)

Charlie Woods failed to find an ideal opening day performance at the 2025 Junior Players Championship. The legendary Tiger Woods’ son shot 4-over 76 to sit more than a few strokes behind the pace at the end of Day 1 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedre Beach.

Charlie, a junior at the Benjamin School, teed off in the middle of the morning on Friday and went 4 over on the front nine. The 16-year-old shot a 40 that included a bogey-bogey start and only one birdie and three pars. He improved to limit bogeys to two while shooting a 36 on the back nine, that came with dropping a shot on the 18th. Notably, the amateur golfer’s only birdie on the front was a 10-foot putt on No.4.

The young golfer made two birdies on the back that included an 8-foot putt at No.11 and a 10-foot putt at No.15. His 76 score saw him settle for eight shots off the lead at T38 on Friday. Interestingly, Miles Russell, who became the youngest player to make the cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event in April 2024, tied the lead with Nicholas Logis after carding a 4-under 68 in the opening round.

For the unversed, Tiger Woods, who was recently announced as PGA Tour’s Future committee lead, was not spotted at TPC Sawgrass. Meanwhile, Charlie's mother, Elin Nordegren attended the opening round with few family members and friends. Notably, Charlie Woods’ sister, Sam was seen at the practice round on Thursday.

Charlie Woods’ Junior Players Championship Day 1 explored

Listed below is the hole-by-hole scorecard of Charlie Woods’ opening day at TPC Sawgrass:

Hole - Score (Strokes)

  • No.1 - Bogey (5)
  • No.2 - Bogey (6)
  • No.3 - Par (3)
  • No.4 - Birdie (3)
  • No.5 - Bogey (5)
  • No.6 - Par (4)
  • No.7 - Bogey (5)
  • No.8 - Bogey (4)
  • No.9 - Par (4)
  • No.10 - Par (4)
  • No.11 - Birdie (4)
  • No.12 - Par (4)
  • No.13 - Par (3)
  • No.14 - Bogey (5)
  • No.15 - Birdie (3)
  • No.16 - Par (5)
  • No.17 - Par (3)
  • No.18 - Bogey (5)

Charlie Woods carded a four under 76 to sit T38 at the end of Day 1 in the competition. However, the young golfer still has a chance to bounce back. It is pertinent to note that the amateur star found himself in similar position at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in May 2025.

However, he went on to finish with a 15-under 201 over three rounds at Streamsong Resort, Florida, including a final-round 6-under 66 to clinch his first ever American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) title.

Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic.

