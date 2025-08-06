Miles Russell leads U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team as Charlie Woods misses out

Miles Russell will lead the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team as Charlie Woods has missed out. Suzy Whaley will captain the U.S. team, comprising 12 golfers from the junior circuit, against the 12 European players in New York from September 23 to 25.
The U.S. team will have six boys and six girls, and Russell will lead the pack. The first two days of the tournament will have two foursomes and two fourballs at Nassau Country Club in New York. The singles will take place at Bethpage Black on the evening of the U.S. Ryder Cup.
Before the tournament, Whaley said, via Ryder Cup:
“We have an incredibly talented team lined up for September, and I couldn’t be more proud of how all 12 have worked tirelessly to represent their country on the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team.”
Charlie Woods couldn't make it to the team because the golfer tied for 9th on the final day of the Junior PGA Championship; as a result, he couldn't automatically qualify for the team. Added to that, Woods’ chances to be the captain's pick seem bleak as well.
How did Miles Russell perform in the 2025 and 2024 seasons?
Miles Russell missed a cut at the PGA Tour’s 2025 ISCO Championship with a 3-over. Moreover, he missed cutlines at the 2025 LECOM Suncoast Classic and the 2025 Tulum Championship after finishing with 4-under and 5-over, respectively. He triumphed at three AJGA events, which were the 2025 Junior Invitational, the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship, and the Rolex Tournament of Champions.
Here's a list of Russell’s 2025 performances:
2025 PGA Tour tournaments
- ISCO Championship at the Hurstbourne Country Club: Missed cut, 70-73, 3 over
2025 Korn Ferry tournaments
- LECOM Suncoast Classic at the Lakewood National Golf Club: Missed cut, 70-68, 4 under
- Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya at the PGA Riviera Maya: Missed cut, 77-72, 5 over
2025 AJGA Tournaments
- 77th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship: T5, 67-72, 139
- Team TaylorMade Invitational: Seventh-place, 68-67-72, 207
- 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley: Winner, 69-70-70-70, 279
- AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods: Winner, 64-70-71, 205
- Rolex Tournament of Champions: Winner, 71-70-69-65, 275
- The PING Invitational: T4, 70-72-73, 215
- The Junior PLAYERS Championship presented by Rolex: T16, 74-76-69, 219
In 2024, Miles Russell missed cuts in the two PGA Tour events he appeared in, the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, after securing even-par and 5-over, respectively. He also had a T20 finish at the Korn Ferry Tour’s LECOM Suncoast Classic after scoring a 14-under.
Here's a list of Miles Russell's 2024 performances:
2024 PGA Tour tournaments
- Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club: Missed cut, 74-70, even-par
- Butterfield Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course: Missed cut, 73-74, 5 over
2024 Korn Ferry tournaments
- LECOM Suncoast Classic at the Lakewood National Golf Club: T20, 68-66-70-66, 14 under
- Veritex Bank Championship at the Texas Rangers Golf Club: Missed cut, 68-70, 4 under