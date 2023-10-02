Charlie Woods triumphs PGA Junior Tour in South Florida adding another feather to his cap 

Charlie Woods continues to impress the golf world with successful growth in the game. He emerged victorious after playing in two rounds of the SFPGA's West Coast High School tournament at Cypress Woods Golf and Country Club in Neplas on Sept. 30.

Aiden Miller settled for second place in a two-tie with Tyler Bruneau while Luke Wise finished in fourth place.

Last month, Charlie won at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship after playing a low round of his career. He played the final round of 68 to clinch the trophy of the championship when his father Tiger Woods was on his bag.

Jr. Woods made nine birdies and two bogeys to score his career-best score. Speaking about his performance at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship, Charlie said (via SB Nation):

"Shooting 68 last year and followed up with 66 this year, obviously, this course is great for me... You have to go shoot a low round to win this thing, and it’s not going to be given. Just took it one shot at a time, don’t think too far ahead, and you just gotta keep eating. That’s it."

Below are the results of the tournament Charlie Woods played on the Junior Tour in the season 2022-23:

2023 Medalist Tour - Martin Downs

Venue: Martin Downs Golf Club

Score: 78-78

Result: T19

2023 Medalist Tour - Crane Watch

Venue: Crane Watch At Evergreen

Score: 75

Result: T8

2023 Medalist Tour - Wellington National

Venue: Wellington National Golf

Score: 83-75--158

Result: 15

2023 South Florida Jr. PGA Championship

Venue: Stonebridge CC

Score: 75-81

Result: T33

2023 39th Nicklaus Junior Championship

Venue: Jonathan's Landing- Medal

Score: 79-75--154

Result: T20

2023 The SFPGA Jr Cup

Venue: Old Palm GC

Score: 68-75-76--219

Result: 10

2023 SFPGA Labor Day Classic

Venue: PGA National - Champion

Score: 80-70-82--232

Result: T35

2022 Medalist Tour - Plantation Preserve

Venue: Plantation Preserve GC

Score: 77-77--154

Result: T22

2022 38th Nicklaus Junior Championship

Venue: Jonathan's Landing- Medal

Score: 83-75--158

Result: T40

2022 SFPGA Labor Day Classic

Venue: Banyan Golf Club of Palm

Score: 76-78-78--232

Result: T23

2022 Medalist Tour - PGA National Estates

Venue: PGA National - Estates

Score: 78-77--155

Result: T28

"We take it one shot at a time"- Charlie Woods opens up about playing with his father

Tiger Woods has not been competing in professional events, however, he was spotted accompanying his son during his matches. The 15-time major champion was a caddie of Charlie at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship and helped him with his game.

During a conversation with the media, Charlie spoke about playing with his father. He said:

"We take it one shot at a time. (He) puts me in my place" from time to time. "I’ll talk about the next tee shot and he’s like, ‘No. This is the shot we’re going to focus on. Focus up. This is what we’re gonna do.'

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods officially played together at last year's PNC championship and fans have high hopes that the father-son duo will again compete at the tournament in 2023.