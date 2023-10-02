Charlie Woods triumphs PGA Junior Tour in South Florida adding another feather to his cap 

Charlie Woods continues to impress the golf world with successful growth in the game. He emerged victorious after playing in two rounds of the SFPGA's West Coast High School tournament at Cypress Woods Golf and Country Club in Neplas on Sept. 30.
Aiden Miller settled for second place in a two-tie with Tyler Bruneau while Luke Wise finished in fourth place.
Last month, Charlie won at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship after playing a low round of his career. He played the final round of 68 to clinch the trophy of the championship when his father Tiger Woods was on his bag.
Jr. Woods made nine birdies and two bogeys to score his career-best score. Speaking about his performance at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship, Charlie said (via SB Nation):
"Shooting 68 last year and followed up with 66 this year, obviously, this course is great for me... You have to go shoot a low round to win this thing, and it’s not going to be given. Just took it one shot at a time, don’t think too far ahead, and you just gotta keep eating. That’s it."
Below are the results of the tournament Charlie Woods played on the Junior Tour in the season 2022-23:
2023 Medalist Tour - Martin Downs
- Venue: Martin Downs Golf Club
- Score: 78-78
- Result: T19
2023 Medalist Tour - Crane Watch
- Venue: Crane Watch At Evergreen
- Score: 75
- Result: T8
2023 Medalist Tour - Wellington National
- Venue: Wellington National Golf
- Score: 83-75--158
- Result: 15
2023 South Florida Jr. PGA Championship
- Venue: Stonebridge CC
- Score: 75-81
- Result: T33
2023 39th Nicklaus Junior Championship
- Venue: Jonathan's Landing- Medal
- Score: 79-75--154
- Result: T20
2023 The SFPGA Jr Cup
- Venue: Old Palm GC
- Score: 68-75-76--219
- Result: 10
2023 SFPGA Labor Day Classic
- Venue: PGA National - Champion
- Score: 80-70-82--232
- Result: T35
2022 Medalist Tour - Plantation Preserve
- Venue: Plantation Preserve GC
- Score: 77-77--154
- Result: T22
2022 38th Nicklaus Junior Championship
- Venue: Jonathan's Landing- Medal
- Score: 83-75--158
- Result: T40
2022 SFPGA Labor Day Classic
- Venue: Banyan Golf Club of Palm
- Score: 76-78-78--232
- Result: T23
2022 Medalist Tour - PGA National Estates
- Venue: PGA National - Estates
- Score: 78-77--155
- Result: T28
"We take it one shot at a time"- Charlie Woods opens up about playing with his father
Tiger Woods has not been competing in professional events, however, he was spotted accompanying his son during his matches. The 15-time major champion was a caddie of Charlie at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship and helped him with his game.
During a conversation with the media, Charlie spoke about playing with his father. He said:
"We take it one shot at a time. (He) puts me in my place" from time to time. "I’ll talk about the next tee shot and he’s like, ‘No. This is the shot we’re going to focus on. Focus up. This is what we’re gonna do.'
Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods officially played together at last year's PNC championship and fans have high hopes that the father-son duo will again compete at the tournament in 2023.