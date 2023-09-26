Fans react to legendary golfer Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods winning Golf tournament with career-best score – “Little intimidation factor there”

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday, September 24, to win the Notah Begay III JGNC Regional in the 14–15 age category. He finished at 7-under after 36 holes, defeating Kaden Puranik by a single stroke.

Charlie had his dad by his side throughout the event as Tiger took on caddying duties at the Mission Inn Resort for his son. The 14-year-old emerging golfer shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday, which included three birdies and two bogeys.

The following day, he sank nine birdies, including two sets of three consecutive birdies in his 66. The eight-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole helped him secure a victory over Puranik at the Florida Regional for the Notah Begay III National Championship.

With this win, Charlie has secured a spot in the main event of the Notah Begay III National Championship.

Fans online celebrated the young golfer's victory, with many expressing that Charlie Woods was fortunate to receive golf advice directly from Tiger himself.

Here's a look at some of the comments:

"Little intimidation factor there... 'And this is my caddie Tiger'"

"Awesome to see! Father/son relationships are critical, rich or poor, famous, or not. It's great to see! You go, Charlie!!," one fan wrote.

"Signature pump just like his dad :-) Can't wait to see what he does with his golf career. He's got big shoes to fill," another user said.

Another user wrote:

"I love it I believe tiger is a great dad and a great inspiration for his son nothing could be more important thank you tiger"

Here are some more fan reactions:

What's next on Charlie Woods' schedule?

Charlie Woods will next be seen competing at the final event of the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship (Boys). The tournament will take place from November 4 to November 6 at Koasati Pines at Coushatta in Kinder, Los Angeles. He will be competing in the age group of 14–15.