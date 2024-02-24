Chez Reavie withdraws from 2024 Cognizant Classic, Joe Highsmith steps in as replacement

Chez Reavie has withdrawn from the 2024 Cognizant Classic. The American golfer teed off at this week's Mexico Open at Vidanta on Thursday, February 22 but struggled with his game, resulting in missing the 36-hole cutline. He played two rounds of 69 and 74 to finish with a score of over par one and missed the cut by three strokes.

Reavie returned home following Friday's round of the Mexico Open and has also withdrawn from next week's PGA Tour event. However, he did not reveal the reason behind the withdrawal. Joe Highsmith has entered the field in place of Reavie.

Expand Tweet

Chez Reavie has played in five tournaments during the 2024 PGA Tour season so far. However, he could only manage to make the cut in one, The American Express. He started the season at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii but failed to make the cut.

Reavie has also played at the Farmers Insurance Open, Phoenix Open, and Mexico Championship but missed the cut in all three tournaments.

A look at the 2024 Cognizant Classic field

The 2024 Cognizant Classic is a regular PGA Tour event scheduled to take place from February 29 to March 3 at the PGA National Resort's Champion golf course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The tournament features a regular full-size field of 144 golfers including 19 of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

Here is the field of the 2024 Cognizant Classic:

Rory McIlroy

Matt Fitzpatrick

Gary Woodland

Shane Lowry

Francesco Molinari

Billy Horschel

Justin Rose

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Corey Conners

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Nick Hardy

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Vincent Norrman

Matthieu Pavon

J.T. Poston

Chad Ramey

Davis Riley

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Zach Johnson

Padraig Harrington

Patton Kizzire

Fred Biondi

Rasmus Højgaard

Chase Johnson

Ryan Palmer

Braden Shattuck

Tyler Collet

Keith Mitchell

Adam Schenk

Cameron Young

Scott Stallings

Denny McCarthy

Byeong Hun An

Eric Cole

Taylor Montgomery

Alex Smalley

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Brandon Wu

Beau Hossler

Hayden Buckley

Sam Ryder

Ben Griffin

Samuel Stevens

Matt Kuchar

Mark Hubbard

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

S.H. Kim

Justin Suh

Davis Thompson

Austin Eckroat

Joel Dahmen

Tyler Duncan

Michael Kim

Ben Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Robby Shelton

Taylor Pendrith

Callum Tarren

Dylan Wu

Harry Hall

Nate Lashley

Greyson Sigg

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

Kevin Streelman

Chesson Hadley

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Aaron Baddeley

Joseph Bramlett

Kevin Yu

Martin Laird

Ben Martin

Ryan Moore

Peter Malnati

Matti Schmid

Andrew Novak

Doug Ghim

Troy Merritt

Carl Yuan

Min Woo Lee

Maverick McNealy

Lanto Griffin

Brandt Snedeker

C.T. Pan

Jhonattan Vegas

Bud Cauley

J.B. Holmes

Vince Whaley

Ben Kohles

Ryan Fox

Victor Perez

Thorbjørn Olesen

Alexander Björk

Sami Valimaki

Robert MacIntyre

Jorge Campillo

Ryo Hisatsune

Chan Kim

Alejandro Tosti

Richard Hoey

Ben Silverman

Pierceson Coody

Paul Barjon

Max Greyserman

Chandler Phillips

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

David Skinns

Jake Knapp

Jacob Bridgeman

Jimmy Stanger

Norman Xiong

Nicholas Lindheim