Chez Reavie withdraws from 2024 Cognizant Classic, Joe Highsmith steps in as replacement

Chez Reavie has withdrawn from the 2024 Cognizant Classic. The American golfer teed off at this week's Mexico Open at Vidanta on Thursday, February 22 but struggled with his game, resulting in missing the 36-hole cutline. He played two rounds of 69 and 74 to finish with a score of over par one and missed the cut by three strokes.
Reavie returned home following Friday's round of the Mexico Open and has also withdrawn from next week's PGA Tour event. However, he did not reveal the reason behind the withdrawal. Joe Highsmith has entered the field in place of Reavie.
Chez Reavie has played in five tournaments during the 2024 PGA Tour season so far. However, he could only manage to make the cut in one, The American Express. He started the season at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii but failed to make the cut.
Reavie has also played at the Farmers Insurance Open, Phoenix Open, and Mexico Championship but missed the cut in all three tournaments.
A look at the 2024 Cognizant Classic field
The 2024 Cognizant Classic is a regular PGA Tour event scheduled to take place from February 29 to March 3 at the PGA National Resort's Champion golf course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The tournament features a regular full-size field of 144 golfers including 19 of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).
Here is the field of the 2024 Cognizant Classic:
