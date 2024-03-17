Chris Kirk's impressive 41 consecutive round streak ends with water mishap at the 17th hole at The Players Championship 2024

Chris Kirk failed to achieve an impressive record at the Players Championship, one of the most prestigious tournaments on the PGA Tour circuit. The tournament is held at the renowned TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Florida, with its 17th hole notorious for its difficulties, surrounded by water, making it challenging for players to navigate.

Chris Kirk successfully crossed this daunting hole for 41 consecutive rounds, a feat tying him with Jason Dufner. He came close to surpassing the record on Saturday, March 16, during the third round of The Players Championship. However, fate had other plans as his ball found the water, leaving his remarkable record tied.

The 17th hole at the Stadium Course is a mere 123 yards, but the water poses a significant hazard for golfers. Kirk took five shots on this par-three hole to complete it, settling for a double bogey.

His first shot landed directly in the water, traveling 115 yards, just 24 feet 3 inches behind the hole. His second shot incurred a penalty. With his third shot, the ball traveled 133 yards onto the green. Two more shots were needed to sink the ball into the hole, resulting in the double bogey.

A quick recap of Chris Kirk's performance at The Players Championship 2024

Kirk had a solid start at The Players Championship 2024, performing admirably in the first two rounds but encountering difficulties in the third round on Saturday, March 16.

The tournament commenced with the first round on Thursday, March 14. Chris Kirk began his play on the tenth hole, securing two birdies in the front nine. He also carded a birdie on the 17th hole on Thursday. Kirk scored a 4-under 68 in the first round with a total of five birdies and one bogey.

Moving on to the second round, Kirk started his game on the first tee hole. He initiated with a birdie on the second hole and added two more birdies and a bogey on the front nine. On Friday, he managed a par on the 17th hole. Despite his ball crossing the water and reaching the green on the other side with his first shot, it took three shots to get the ball into the hole, resulting in a par on the 17th hole. Kirk concluded the second round with a 2-under par 70.

In the third round, Chris Kirk again began with a birdie on the first hole but followed it with a bogey on the third hole. However, he shot another birdie on the fourth hole. In the third round, Kirk carded five birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey, ultimately scoring a 1-over par 73.

The Players Championship is scheduled for its final on Sunday, March 17.