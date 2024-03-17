WATCH: Rickie Fowler gets angry at a fan at The Players Championship 2024 for disturbance during his shot

American golfer Rickie Fowler lost his temper during the third round of The Players Championship 2024. During the tournament's third round at TPC Sawgrass's Stadium Course on Saturday, March 16, Fowler became infuriated after a fan said something while the golfer was preparing to take his shot.

The incident occurred on the 16th hole. Fowler was in the process of taking his shot when a fan in the gallery shouted something. Upon hearing this, Fowler lost his temper and responded with a one-word reply: "You."

Fowler was visibly upset by the incident, and even golf analyst Matt Every could sense the tension in the environment. During the live broadcast, Every said:

"Wow, I’ve never seen that out of Rickie. Totally understand it, though. Never seen that out of Rickie."

Rickie Fowler Tracker has uploaded a video of the incident on its X (formerly Twitter) account:

Rickie even walked up towards the guy, pointing him in the gallery.

How did Rickie Fowler play at The Players Championship 2024?

Rickie Fowler struggled with his game at The Players Championship 2024. He successfully made the 36-hole cut and earned a spot in the final two rounds.

He began his game on Thursday, March 14. However, Fowler struggled in the opening round and shot a 2-over par 74. He started the game with a bogey on the second hole. The American fumbled on the first nine holes on Thursday but bounced back with a birdie on the 11th. However, the happiness faded away quickly with a bogey on the next hole. Fowler shot four bogeys and just two birdies in the tournament's opening round to score 2-over 74.

After struggling in the opening round, Rickie Fowler got a smooth start in the second round. He shot a birdie on the first hole, followed by a bogey on the next, but quickly covered it up with a birdie on the third hole. He shot four birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and added one birdie on the back nine to score 3-under 69.

The worst of his performance came on Saturday, March 16, when he struggled badly with his game. In the third round, he shot three bogeys, a double bogey, and a birdie to score 4-over 76.

The final round of The Players Championship is underway, and Fowler did not have an expected start to the game. At the time of writing, he had played seven holes and carded a bogey on the fourth and a double bogey on the fifth hole.

Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark are in contention to win the tournament, securing the top 2 spots on the leaderboard.