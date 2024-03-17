The Players Championship 2024 Sunday Final Round weather forecast explored

The Players Championship 2024 is set to conclude on Sunday, March 17, at the TPC Sawgrass's Stadium Course in Florida. Golfers are scheduled to begin their rounds at 7:35 a.m. ET.
According to The Weather Network, the venue has a slight chance of rainfall. Sunday morning is expected to feature a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures likely around 68°F. There is a 30 percent chance of precipitation during the morning hours.
However, the tournament may face some challenges due to potential rainfall in the afternoon and evening. The weather report suggests a 60 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, with temperatures around 79°F and traces of rain anticipated.
Here is the weather report for the final round of The Players Championship:
Sunday Morning
- Weather: A mix of sun and clouds
- Temperature: 68°F
- POP: 30%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 6 mph W (Wind gust: 8 mph)
- Humidity: 85%
Sun Afternoon
- Weather: Cloudy with showers
- Temperature: 79°F
- POP: 60%
- Rain: trace
- Wind: 7 mph SE (Wind gust: 11 mph)
- Humidity: 64%
Sun Evening
- Weather: Cloudy
- Temperature: 70°F
- POP: 30%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 10 mph SE (Wind gust: 15 mph)
- Humidity: 81%
Sun Overnight
- Weather: Rain
- Temperature: 64°F
- POP: 90%
- Rain: trace
- Wind: 9 mph W (Wind gust: 13 mph)
- Humidity: 91%
The Players Championship 2024 Sunday tee times
The morning session of golfers is expected to finish their rounds in the morning. Seamus Power will take the first shot of the day at 7:35 a.m. ET, followed by Rickie Fowler and Grayson Murray, who are set to tee off at 7:40 a.m. ET.
In the afternoon, tee times will commence at 12:05 p.m. ET, with Joel Dahmen and Austin Eckroat starting their game. Notable golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, and Hideki Matsuyama, are scheduled to tee off during the afternoon session.
Here are the tee times of the final round of The Players Championship (all-time in ET):
- 7:35 a.m. – Seamus Power
- 7:40 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray
- 7:49 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Max Homa
- 7:58 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry
- 8:07 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee
- 8:16 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Andrew Putnam
- 8:25 a.m. – Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan
- 8:35 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Harris English
- 8:45 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Shane Lowry
- 8:55 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Stanger
- 9:05 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott
- 9:20 a.m. – Martin Laird, Zac Blair
- 9:30 a.m. – Cameron Young, Ryan Moore
- 9:40 a.m. – Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama
- 9:50 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Mackenzie Hughes
- 10:00 a.m. – Tom Hoge, David Lipsky
- 10:10 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk
- 10:20 a.m. – Alex Noren, Chan Kim
- 10:30 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:40 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp
- 10:50 a.m. – Jason Day, Nick Taylor
- 11:05 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa
- 11:15 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Tony Finau
- 11:25 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Corey Conners
- 11:35 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
- 11:45 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Peter Malnati
- 11:55 a.m. – Matt NeSmith, Sepp Straka
- 12:05 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat
- 12:15 p.m. – Sam Burns, Adam Schenk
- 12:25 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan
- 12:35 p.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:50 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Doug Ghim
- 1:00 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:10 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley
- 1:20 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala
- 1:30 p.m. – Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy
- 1:40 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark