The Players Championship 2024 Sunday Final Round weather forecast explored

The Players Championship 2024 is set to conclude on Sunday, March 17, at the TPC Sawgrass's Stadium Course in Florida. Golfers are scheduled to begin their rounds at 7:35 a.m. ET.

According to The Weather Network, the venue has a slight chance of rainfall. Sunday morning is expected to feature a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures likely around 68°F. There is a 30 percent chance of precipitation during the morning hours.

However, the tournament may face some challenges due to potential rainfall in the afternoon and evening. The weather report suggests a 60 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, with temperatures around 79°F and traces of rain anticipated.

Here is the weather report for the final round of The Players Championship:

Sunday Morning

Weather: A mix of sun and clouds

Temperature: 68°F

POP: 30%

Rain: -

Wind: 6 mph W (Wind gust: 8 mph)

Humidity: 85%

Sun Afternoon

Weather: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: 79°F

POP: 60%

Rain: trace

Wind: 7 mph SE (Wind gust: 11 mph)

Humidity: 64%

Sun Evening

Weather: Cloudy

Temperature: 70°F

POP: 30%

Rain: -

Wind: 10 mph SE (Wind gust: 15 mph)

Humidity: 81%

Sun Overnight

Weather: Rain

Temperature: 64°F

POP: 90%

Rain: trace

Wind: 9 mph W (Wind gust: 13 mph)

Humidity: 91%

The Players Championship 2024 Sunday tee times

The morning session of golfers is expected to finish their rounds in the morning. Seamus Power will take the first shot of the day at 7:35 a.m. ET, followed by Rickie Fowler and Grayson Murray, who are set to tee off at 7:40 a.m. ET.

In the afternoon, tee times will commence at 12:05 p.m. ET, with Joel Dahmen and Austin Eckroat starting their game. Notable golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, and Hideki Matsuyama, are scheduled to tee off during the afternoon session.

Here are the tee times of the final round of The Players Championship (all-time in ET):

7:35 a.m. – Seamus Power

7:40 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray

7:49 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Max Homa

7:58 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry

8:07 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee

8:16 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Andrew Putnam

8:25 a.m. – Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan

8:35 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Harris English

8:45 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Shane Lowry

8:55 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Stanger

9:05 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott

9:20 a.m. – Martin Laird, Zac Blair

9:30 a.m. – Cameron Young, Ryan Moore

9:40 a.m. – Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama

9:50 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Mackenzie Hughes

10:00 a.m. – Tom Hoge, David Lipsky

10:10 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk

10:20 a.m. – Alex Noren, Chan Kim

10:30 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

10:40 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp

10:50 a.m. – Jason Day, Nick Taylor

11:05 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa

11:15 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Tony Finau

11:25 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Corey Conners

11:35 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:45 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Peter Malnati

11:55 a.m. – Matt NeSmith, Sepp Straka

12:05 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat

12:15 p.m. – Sam Burns, Adam Schenk

12:25 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan

12:35 p.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:50 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Doug Ghim

1:00 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Hideki Matsuyama

1:10 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley

1:20 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala

1:30 p.m. – Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy

1:40 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark