Key takeaways from The Players Championship 2024 Round 3

The third round of the Players Championship 2024 finished with Xander Schauffele taking a solo two-shot lead after shooting 7-under 65 on Saturday (March 16).

Be it Schauffele's incredible 58-foot putter or Brian Harman's impressive outing, the third day at the TPC Sawgrass had a lot of talking points. Here in this article, we will delve into key takeaways from the Players Championship.

Key highlights of the Players Championship 2024 Round 3

1) Xander Schauffele takes the 54-hole lead

Xander Schauffele takes the lead at the Players Championship 2024, Round 3

Xander Schauffele carded a bogey-free 65 in the third round of the Players Championship to take a one-stroke lead over Wyndham Clark.

Schauffele is now in a strong position to end his almost two-year winning drought and claim the biggest event of his career. Earlier this year, he hired swing coach Chris Como after being coached by his dad for his whole career. Como has also worked with Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jason Day.

2) Wyndham Clark slips to second after worst round of the week

Wyndham Clark during the Players Championship 2024, Round Three

Wyndham Clark had a four-stroke lead after two days of golf at the TPC Sawgrass but ended up losing it with a bogey on the 17th. Overall, he carded 2-under 70 to aggregate at 16-under after 54 holes.

3) Brian Harman moves to third

Brian Harman moves to third after the third round of the Players Championship 2024

Brian Harman fired 8-under 64, the lowest round of the day at the Players Championship, to move to third after 54 holes. He picked up nine birdies and bogeyed the par-5 ninth to aggregate at 15-under after three days.

Harman was in the bottom half of the leaderboard after the first round but has been 15-under for two rounds since then. While the 2023 Open Championship winner hasn't made the top 10 since the Sentry, he has now set himself in a good position ahead of the final round.

4) Scottie Scheffler continues to fight amid an injury battle

Scottie Scheffler during the Players Championship 2024, Round Three

Scottie Scheffler overcame his neck pain struggles to shoot 4-under 68 on Saturday and keep himself in the game ahead of the final round. He is now aggregating at 12-under after 54 holes.

The defending champion began the third day at TPC Sawgrass with two birdies and a bogey on the front nine and was at 1-under after 15 holes. However, back-to-back birdies on the last three holes helped him give himself an outside chance on Sunday.

During the second round of the Players Championship, Scheffler was seen struggling with his neck and was spotted receiving massages from physiotherapists. Still, he was able to shoot 69 on Friday.