"Classic Tyrrell Hatton"; "It's always the hole's fault" - Fans react to English star’s hot mic moment at LIV Golf Dallas

Tyrrell Hatton once again found himself in a hot mic moment. The English star was caught dropping an F-bomb during the second round of LIV Golf Dallas 2025.

On Saturday, June 28, Hatton carded a 7-under 65 in the second round of LIV Golf Dallas. With the help of eight birdies against a single bogey, he became the lowest scorer of the day at Maridoe Golf Club.

On the par-5, 550-yard Hole 7, Hatton's approach shot landed on the green but rolled down the slope and into the water. Following this, the English star couldn’t control his emotions and vented his frustration.

"Worst hole on the planet! That is F***ING BULLSHlT!" he said.

Fans online had divided opinions on Hatton's hot mic moment. However most of them criticized the star golfer for his repetitive on course behaviour.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Classic Tyrrell," one fan wrote.

"It's always the hole's fault," another fan wrote.

"Have they not learn't yet, Tyrell Hatton needs to wear a mic on every round he plays. I've followed him many times and he's awesome, it would make great new," this fan opined.

"Hatton is known as a headcase on the course and has no fanbase in America; fans enjoy seeing him meltdown weekly like at the 17th hole at Oakmont at the US Open," another user opined.

"Nice to know my hometown has the “Worst Hole on the Planet”. It apparently takes your free will away from you and makes you go for a long par 5 in two. Unbelievable power there at Maridoe," this fan joked.

"Me on every hole the other day!" one user remarked.

When will Tyrrell Hatton tee off at the LIV Golf Dallas 2025, Round 3?

Tyrrell Hatton is paired with David Puig and Richard Bland for the final round of LIV Golf Dallas 2025. The trio will tee off from the first hole on Sunday, June 29, at 12:05 p.m. ET in a shotgun start.

Following two rounds at Maridoe Golf Club, Tyrrell Hatton is tied for fourth at 5-under, four shots off the lead. Patrick Reed holds a solo three-stroke lead after shooting a 4-under 68 in the second round of LIV Golf Dallas 2025. Paul Casey and Abraham Ancer are tied for second, while Hatton is tied with Bland, Puig, and Harold Varner III.

Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces is leading the team portion at 12-under and holds a three-stroke lead over Jon Rahm-led Legion XIII GC.

