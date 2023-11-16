CME Group Tour Championship 2023: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule and more

The 2023 LPGA season will conclude this week with the CME Group Tour Championship. The event, taking place at the Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course in Naples, Florida, will see golfers compete for the $11 million purse.

The event will mark the return of the circuit to Naples after 31 official events, resulting in the final for the season-long Race to the CME Globe.

The four-day event, taking place from November 16-19, will be covered live on the Golf Channel. The first three rounds of the CME Group Tour Championship will be live on the Golf Channel, while Sunday’s final round will be taken over by NBC.

It is noteworthy that the LPGA finale clashes its broadcast dates with the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic.

It’ll be a rare weekend when the ladies’ event will be on network television, while the men’s circuit misses out. Apart from the Golf Channel and NBC, ESPN+ will also live stream the event.

The coverage timing on the online website will be announced after Friday and Saturday’s pairings and tee times are announced.

How to watch the CME Group Tour Championship 2023

Here's the TV schedule for the LPGA event (all times Eastern):

Thursday, November 16: Round 1

7:30 AM – 4 PM Live Featured Group Coverage – ESPN+

2:00 – 3:00 PM Live – Peacock/ International

3:00 – 5:00 PM Live – NBC GOLF Channel/Peacock/International

Friday, November 17: Round 2

8:00 AM – 4 PM Live Featured Group Coverage – ESPN+

2:00 – 3:00 PM Live – Peacock/International

3:00 – 5:00 PM Live – NBC GOLF Channel/Peacock/International

Saturday, November 18: Round 2: Round 3

8 AM – 4 PM Live Featured Group Coverage – ESPN+

3:00 – 5:00 PM Live – Peacock/International

4:00 – 7:00 PM Tape Delay – NBC GOLF Channel

Sunday, November 19: Final Round

9 AM – 3 PM Live Featured Group Coverage – ESPN+

1:00 – 4:00 PM Live – NBC/Peacock/International

CME Group Tour Championship 2023 streaming

The live stream of the CME Group Tour Championship 2023 will be available on ESPN+. An exclusive Featured Groups feed will start on Thursday, November 16, at 7:30 AM ET. The coverage timings for Saturday and Sunday rounds will be announced after the pairings are finalized.

Apart from the ESPN+ coverage, the LPGA Tour event updates can be found on golfchannel.com, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. News and tournament action surrounding the LPGA event can be accessed online through the applications.

CME Group Tour Championship 2023 prize money

It is pertinent to note that the upcoming event will feature the largest prize purse on the 2023 LPGA Tour. According to CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy, the event’s prize money purse has been bumped up to an impressive $11 million, from last year’s $7 million.

With the hike, the event champion will get a whopping $4 million. This is an event record. The prize money hike was announced along with the extension of the Championship and the Race to the CME Globe for two more years, till 2025.