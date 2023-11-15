CME Group Tour Championship announces purse increase, elevating winner's check to $4,000,000 for the finale

In recent developments in women's professional golf, the CME Group Tour Championship will introduce the largest prize purse on the LPGA Tour. The total prize purse will stand at an impressive $11 million, with the winner getting $4 million.

The LPGA also announced the extension of the Championship and the Race to the CME Globe for two more years, till 2025. This extension is one of the reasons for the increase in the prize purse from $7 million to $11 million. CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy spoke about the elevation of women's golf, via the LPGA Tour:

"As a long-standing supporter of women in business and sports, CME Group is pleased to continue our partnership with the LPGA to further elevate women’s golf."

Along with this, every golfer in the field of 60 who qualifies will walk away with at least $55,000. Through this, the LPGA Tour will look to increase recognition given to female golfers.

"Beginning next year, the CME Group Tour Championship’s $11 million purse will be the highest on the LPGA Tour, and the $4 million first-place prize will be the largest single prize in women’s sports. Both of these developments will make our event even more exciting for the players and spectators, while bringing more parity to the game."

CME Group Tour Championship to continue its extended support by bringing about parity in women's golf and on the LPGA Tour

The CME Group Tour Championship has always been the end-of-season highlight of the LPGA Tour. LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan extended his gratitude towards CME Group, saying:

"CME Group has been pushing the LPGA forward at every step of our evolution since 2011 and with this extension they are once again helping take the LPGA, women’s golf and women’s sports to unprecedented heights. We are grateful for Terry Duffy and CME Group’s continued commitment to advancing opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course."

The Road to CME Globe has also been a part of the LPGA Tour since 2014. The season-long competition has golfers collecting points in every Tour tournament to gain entry into the CME Group Tour Championship.