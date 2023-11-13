CME Group Tour Championship: Complete final field for LPGA event explored

The LPGA Tour is heading for the mega event of the season, the CME Group Tour Championship. The tournament is scheduled to be played at Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course from November 16 to November 19. It will have an elevated $7 million prize purse.
The LPGA has announced the field for the CME Group Tour Championship. The tournament officials shared the list of players who will be seen in Naples, Florida, later this week on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Here are the 60 players who will be on the field for the 2023 edition of the CME Group Tour Championship:
- Celine Boutier
- Lilia Vu
- Ruoning Yin
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Jin Young Ko
- Minjee Lee
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Xiyu Lin
- Allisen Corpuz
- Ayaka Furue
- Charley Hull
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Angel Yin
- Brooke Henderson
- Nelly Korda
- Yuka Saso
- Leona Maguire
- Megan Khang
- Nasa Hataoka
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Linn Grant
- Georgia Hall
- Cheyenne Knight
- Rose Zhang
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Alison Lee
- Carlota Ciganda
- Hannah Green
- Maja Stark
- Grace Kim
- Amy Yang
- Ally Ewing
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Kupcho
- A Lim Kim
- Esther Henseleit
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Yu Liu
- Alexa Pano
- Gaby Lopez
- Linnea Strom
- Anna Nordqvist
- Peiyun Chien
- Sei Young Kim
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Yuna Nishimura
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Danielle Kang
- Perrine Delacour
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Sarah Kemp
- Andrea Lee
- Madelene Sagstrom
The most surprising name missing from this list was Lydia Ko. The defending champion of the CME Group Tour Championship could not qualify for the 2023 edition of the tournament. She finished 101st on the Race to CME Globe and also missed the chance to earn full-time LPGA Tour member status.
However, due to her 19 LPGA Tour title wins, Ko would earn plenty of seats in many of the 2024 season's events.
What does the field of the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship look like?
The 2023 CME Group Tour Championship has a field of 60 players determined through season-long standings. Players earn points across all the LPGA Tour's sanctioned events, and only the top 60 get an invite to the final tournament of the year.
While The Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier finished on the top of the Race to CME Globe with 3,076.983 points, she is also the current no. 3 golfer in Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.
All of the major winners of the 2023 season will be playing at the CME Group Tour Championship.
The Chevron Championship and The Women's Open winner Lilia Vu (1st in the World and 2nd in Race to CME Globe), Women's PGA Championship winner Ruoning Yin (2nd in the World and 3rd in Race to CME Globe), and U.S. Women's Open, Allisen Corpuz (12th in the World and 9th in Race to CME Globe), are set to feature in the elevated field at Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course.
It is noteworthy that 40 out of the top 50 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings have qualified for the season-ending tournament.