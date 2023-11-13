CME Group Tour Championship: Complete final field for LPGA event explored

The LPGA Tour is heading for the mega event of the season, the CME Group Tour Championship. The tournament is scheduled to be played at Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course from November 16 to November 19. It will have an elevated $7 million prize purse.

The LPGA has announced the field for the CME Group Tour Championship. The tournament officials shared the list of players who will be seen in Naples, Florida, later this week on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are the 60 players who will be on the field for the 2023 edition of the CME Group Tour Championship:

Celine Boutier

Lilia Vu

Ruoning Yin

Hyo Joo Kim

Jin Young Ko

Minjee Lee

Atthaya Thitikul

Xiyu Lin

Allisen Corpuz

Ayaka Furue

Charley Hull

Hae Ran Ryu

Angel Yin

Brooke Henderson

Nelly Korda

Yuka Saso

Leona Maguire

Megan Khang

Nasa Hataoka

Ashleigh Buhai

Linn Grant

Georgia Hall

Cheyenne Knight

Rose Zhang

Ariya Jutanugarn

Alison Lee

Carlota Ciganda

Hannah Green

Maja Stark

Grace Kim

Amy Yang

Ally Ewing

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Kupcho

A Lim Kim

Esther Henseleit

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Hye-Jin Choi

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Yu Liu

Alexa Pano

Gaby Lopez

Linnea Strom

Anna Nordqvist

Peiyun Chien

Sei Young Kim

Jasmine Suwannapura

Yuna Nishimura

Gemma Dryburgh

Elizabeth Szokol

Chanettee Wannasaen

Danielle Kang

Perrine Delacour

Bianca Pagdanganan

Stephanie Kyriacou

Patty Tavatanakit

Sarah Kemp

Andrea Lee

Madelene Sagstrom

The most surprising name missing from this list was Lydia Ko. The defending champion of the CME Group Tour Championship could not qualify for the 2023 edition of the tournament. She finished 101st on the Race to CME Globe and also missed the chance to earn full-time LPGA Tour member status.

However, due to her 19 LPGA Tour title wins, Ko would earn plenty of seats in many of the 2024 season's events.

What does the field of the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship look like?

The 2023 CME Group Tour Championship has a field of 60 players determined through season-long standings. Players earn points across all the LPGA Tour's sanctioned events, and only the top 60 get an invite to the final tournament of the year.

While The Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier finished on the top of the Race to CME Globe with 3,076.983 points, she is also the current no. 3 golfer in Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

All of the major winners of the 2023 season will be playing at the CME Group Tour Championship.

The Chevron Championship and The Women's Open winner Lilia Vu (1st in the World and 2nd in Race to CME Globe), Women's PGA Championship winner Ruoning Yin (2nd in the World and 3rd in Race to CME Globe), and U.S. Women's Open, Allisen Corpuz (12th in the World and 9th in Race to CME Globe), are set to feature in the elevated field at Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course.

It is noteworthy that 40 out of the top 50 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings have qualified for the season-ending tournament.