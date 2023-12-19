Cognizant to sponsor PGA Tour golf tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida - Reports

The PGA Tour recently lost Wells Fargo as a title sponsor of one of its tournaments, something that a lot of fans associated with the turbulent times the circuit is currently experiencing. However, recent developments seem to indicate that the product continues to be attractive for sponsors.

Cognizant, a company known for its relationship with golf, announced on Tuesday, December 19, that it had reached an agreement to become the main sponsor of the previously titled Honda Classic played in Florida.

Cognizant wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Ushering in a new era of professional golf in the Palm Beaches. We are excited to announce @Cognizant as title sponsor of the Cognizant Classic."

The tournament adopts the name Cognizant Classic beginning in 2024. The sponsorship agreement initially runs through 2030. Cognizant replaces Honda, which served as the title sponsor of the tournament for 42 years.

Cognizant's Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S said according to the official event website (thecognizantclassic.com):

"Cognizant is pleased to extend its PGA Tour relationship by taking over the title sponsorship of this terrific event. The Cognizant Classic provides an excellent branded experience for our clients and dovetails with our current sponsorship commitments to diversity, inclusion and social responsibility."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, for his part, thanked Cognizant for their commitment to the Tour and to golf. Monahan said:

"On behalf of the PGA Tour, our thanks to Cognizant for their commitment to the PGA Tour’s South Florida event through 2030. Through this partnership, the Cognizant Classic will continue to be one of the premier sports and entertainment events in the Palm Beaches while maintaining its role as a charitable leader within the community."

Cognizant is a multinational company dedicated to producing on-demand technology solutions, consulting, and business outsourcing. It is known for sponsoring the Presidents Cup and LPGA Tour's Founders Cup.

A look at the PGA Tour's Palm Beach, Florida tournament

The now-named Cognizant Classic was founded in 1972 as Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic. It is part of the Tour and FedEx Cup schedule.

Several illustrious names in golf history have won this event, including Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, and Rory McIlroy.

Four players share multi-winner status at the tournament, all with two victories. They are Nicklaus (the only one to win consecutively), Harrington, Johnny Miller and Mark Calcavecchia. The reigning champion is Chris Kirk.

The aggregate and to par records of the event (24 under 263) belong to Justin Leonard when he won in 2003.

The event has played seven courses in South Florida during its 51 editions. The venue that has hosted the most editions is the Champion Course of the PGA National Resort and Spa, with 15. The 2024 edition will also be played at this venue.

Other courses with great participation in the event are the Inverrary Country Club (11 editions) and the TPC Eagle Trace (8).