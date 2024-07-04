Collin Morikawa details the shot at Travelers that made fans call him a ‘wizard’ - “All the conditions were with me”

Collin Morikawa shared the details of his stunning shot during the third round of the 2024 Travelers Championship. On the third day of the Signature PGA Tour event, the American golfer amazed the golf world with his phenomenal shot on the par-5, 527-yard 13th hole.

Morikawa hit the shot from the right fairway, landing just a few inches away from the hole. He later shared the video of this incredible shot on his Instagram account. The host of The Smylie Show called him a "wizard."

Trending

Recently, Morikawa appeared on an episode of The Smylie Show, where he spoke about this stunning shot. He explained that the conditions were in his favor, allowing him to make the amazing shot.

Speaking of his shot, Morikawa said (via The Smylie Show's YouTube channel):

"All the conditions were with me. It was a perfect down-grain lie. I was pitching into an upslope. It's a fun shot when you pull it off. And I pull it... if I pull it even four or three yards left of that, it's in the water. I don't know... there's a lot of movement, for me, I lean back a lot on my chip shots.

"That's one you cannot lean back. I work on just kind of keeping my head forward and keeping it centered and all that stuff. That's just a shot that I think only professionals can pull off and like really really good golfers that play every day. I don't think you could teach that specific shot to an amateur; you can teach him how to spin the shot. But I don't think you're creating that spin for an amateur golfer." (56:26-57:20)

Collin Morikawa played fairly well at the 2024 Travelers Championship, tying for 13th place at the event.

A look into Collin Morikawa's performance at 2024 Travelers Championship

Collin Morikawa had a decent outing at the 2024 Travelers Championship. He started the opening round by making par on the first nine holes. He later carded a birdie on the tenth, followed by two more birdies on the 12th and 13th holes. He shot five birdies and a bogey on the back nine, scoring a 4-under 66 in the first round of the signature event.

The 27-year-old began the second round with a birdie on the first hole. He was phenomenal in this round, carding a bogey-free round with seven fabulous birdies, scoring a 7-under 63.

In the third round, Morikawa started with a birdie on the first hole and added two more birdies on the sixth and ninth holes. He shot two birdies along with a bogey on the back nine, scoring another 4-under 66 in the third round.

Having performed well in the first three rounds, Morikawa struggled in the final round. He started smoothly with a birdie on the first hole, but on the back nine, he shot a bogey on the tenth and a double bogey on the 12th.

Collin Morikawa carded three splendid birdies on the back nine, scoring a 1-under 69, and settled for a tie in 13th place with Xander Schauffele. Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Tour event by defeating Tom Kim in a playoff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback