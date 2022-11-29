Collin Morikawa gets married to longtime girlfriend Katherine Zhu

PGA Tour star Collin Morikawa tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Katherine Zhu in a beautiful ceremony less than a year after getting engaged.

Zhu shared an image of the couple from the ceremony on Instagram with the following caption:

"A day we will remember forever"

In the first picture, the couple is seen embracing with a kiss at the altar. The second image highlights their Labradoodle dog looking up at the couple.

Morikawa burst with happiness over Zhu's post on Monday, saying,

"my wife"

The couple announced their engagement on November 30, 2021, just before Morikawa set off to play in the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge. They got engaged the following month.

Zhu wrote on Instagram last November:

“A lifetime together forever”

The couple have been together for quite some time before their wedding and marked five years together this March.

“Happy 5 years together @collin_morikawa,” Zhu shared in March. “Can’t believe how much we have been through together, from long distance for 2 years to moving in together for the last 3, getting a dog together and now we’re ENGAGED! can’t wait to spend a lifetime together with you!”

After nearly less than a year, the couple exchanged vows and Collin Morikawa will now head to the Bahamans as a married man.

All you need to know about Collin Morikawa's wife, Katherine Zhu

Katherine Zhu is the wife of elite golfer, Collin Morikawa. Born on February 13, 1996, in Vancouver, British Columbia, she is the daughter of professional tennis player, Mike Chi, who is a winner of the ITF Championship. Zhu attended high school at Zhuji Hailiang Private High School in China before returning to North America for her degree in international management.

She is a tennis player and amateur golfer with dual citizenship from Canada and China. The couple have been together since 2017, when they were in college, but did not attend the same college. Both being former college golfers, Zhu played for Pepperdine University, while Morikawa played at the University of Carolina.

Zhu played on the collegiate team for four years as a division 1 player with a scoring average of 76.54 throughout her college career.

Zhu even caddied for Morikawa at the US Amateur Championship, showing her golf knowledge gained from her amateur years.

Apart from golf, Zhu is a social media influencer and has 69.2K followers on Instagram. She is a big fan of Tiger Woods.

After university, Colliln Morikawa turned professional in 2019 and just two years later, got engaged to Zhu. He has regularly been seen praising his now wife, stating how important she is to his success.

“She has been there for me from the very beginning, long before I was ‘Collin Morikawa’ to the public. That's the coolest thing to me. She doesn’t care how I play or what happens out there. She loves me for me. She has been amazing,” Morikawa explained.

Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa holds a prolific record on the PGA Tour. He has won five times on the PGA Tour, including two major championships—the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship.

The 25-year-old is currently ranked 10th in the world and is among the 20 golfers set to compete in the Bahamans this week at the 2022 Hero World Challenge.

