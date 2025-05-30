Collin Morikawa gets real about winless drought at majors, says the game isn't 'drifting away'

Collin Morikawa has won two major championships in his career so far. The World No.4 golfer clinched his maiden major title at the 2020 PGA Championship and followed it up with The Open Championship title the following year. However, he hasn’t won a major event since and is admittedly on low form.

Morikawa came closest to ending the winless run in 2024, when he finished T3 at the Masters. Interestingly, this remains his best-ever finish at Augusta. Meanwhile, his T4 at the 2021 US Open is his best in the competition. Now, speaking ahead of the 2025 US Open, the ace golfer has addressed the same and dubbed it “times where you're not winning as much.”

Replying to a media query, the seven-time PGA Tour winner said the ‘game isn't drifting away' and he needs to ‘trust himself’ to win more.

Trending

Analyzing his major championship form ahead of the Oakmont trip, Collin Morikawa said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, I wouldn't say drifts away, I mean, it's just there's times where you're not winning as much. Early on I was able to capitalize on a lot of final rounds and play well and end up on top. But like I said when I started this, it's like I've got to trust myself that I can go out and win…

Not that I don't, but when I'm teeing it up even when things don't feel perfect or they do feel perfect, just got to trust that I can get it done.”

It is pertinent to note that Morikawa turned pro in 2019 and won the 2020 PGA Championship in only his second-ever major championship start. He beat Jordan Spieth to win The Open Championship in 2021 at Kent, becoming the first player since Bobby Jones in 1926 to win two majors in eight or fewer starts. He finished T50 at the PGA Championship last month, the last major he played in.

Collin Morikawa’s 2025 season so far

Collin Morikawa’s last win on the PGA Tour came in 2023, when he won the Zozo Championship beating the likes of Eric Cole and Beau Hossler. Interestingly, this came after a two-year winless run after The Open Championship victory in 2021. He is currently teeing up at the Memorial Tournament eyeing his first win in two years.

For the unversed, Morikawa has had a decent PGA Tour season so far in 2025. Having started off with a second-place finish at The Sentry, the LA native went on to finish T17 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.

However, he once again finished runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, before a T10 at THE PLAYERS Championship. He finished T14 at the Masters. The only time he a missed cut this season is at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event.

Listed below is Collin Morikawa's 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

The Sentry – 2nd – $2,160,000

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T17 – $272,000

The Genesis Invitational – T17 – $270,714

Arnold Palmer Invitational – 2nd – $2,200,000

THE PLAYERS Championship – T10 – $656,250

Masters Tournament – T14 – $336,000

RBC Heritage – T54 – $44,500

Zurich Classic of New Orleans – MISSED CUT

Truist Championship – T17 – $270,500

PGA Championship – T50 – $40,674

Collin Morikawa entered the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament at Muirfield on the back of a T50 finish at PGA Championship. The Ryder Cup star had a stellar start to the outing and sat solo second at the end of Day 1’s play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More