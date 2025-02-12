Collin Morikawa jokingly takes a dig at Lucas Glover as he calls for banning a golf club to eliminate slow play

Collin Morikawa has responded to Lucas Glover's proposed idea to speed up golf. Glover, the 2023 St. Jude Championship winner, had said that banning AimPoint was one way to stop slow-play issues. In his criticism of AimPoint, Glover claimed that it hasn't helped anyone statistically and is just a burden on time.

Morikawa joked that Glover's style (long putting) should be banned too. Glover's putting struggles are very well documented and he has been using a long putter to overcome them.

“I have nothing against Lucas, but if we’re banning AimPoint, I think we should ban long putters as well. I don’t know. I guess no one has said it, right?” Morikawa was quoted as saying by NBC Sports.

The world number four had a huge smile on his face while saying it, so he meant no ill will towards Glover. He also clarified that he doesn't believe Glover's style should be taken out of the game:

“I’m protecting my AimPoint guys, right? There’s guys that long putt and have AimPoint. I don’t have any beef. I don’t have anything wrong with putting like that, I just had to protect my AimPoint guys,” Morikawa added.

Morikawa does, however, think that banning AimPoint would be a mistake. The golfer believes that the solution lies in penalizing players for being slow. There should be, in Morikawa's eyes, a penalty or a fine. He said:

“It’s just like the NBA, like the technicals, right? Some guys are OK with getting fined every week for T’s. If guys are OK getting technicals and getting penalties out here on Tour because they’re slow, so be it,” Morikawa mentioned.

He recently expressed support for the new policies the LPGA Tour has implemented in which golfers will be fined and penalized for slowing down the pace of play.

Collin Morikawa defends controversial putting technique

While AimPoint isn't necessarily going to get banned right now, Collin Morikawa did come to the method's aid after Lucas Glover suggested it isn't helpful and should be taken out of the game.

Collin Morikawa defended Aimpoint (Image via Imagn)

Via NBC Sports, Morikawa disagreed with Glover's sentiment:

“From my perspective, AimPoint has 1,000 percent helped me,” Morikawa said. “I listen to the announcers sometimes during play, and they say, ‘Why would you AimPoint this, this and that?’ It gets a basis of how I read a putt and how I start my lines. It’s just like reading something from behind the hole or behind the ball, that’s how I’m getting my general read for that."

The American isn't sure everyone really knows how AimPoint works to be able to truly determine if it's helpful or not. Does it slow play down? Collin Morikawa admitted that some players use it at the wrong times, and that can take a lot of time.

He also acknowledged that it does take a few extra seconds, but he knows and is aware that he's taking longer, so he speeds up elsewhere. That's why Morikawa, a noted AimPoint user, isn't one of the worst offenders on the PGA Tour and doesn't believe his method should be prohibited.

