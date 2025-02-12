Nelly Korda gets Collin Morikawa’s support as slow play concerns reach tipping point

Collin Morikawa believes the PGA Tour needs to follow Nelly Korda and the LPGA Tour in setting firm penalties for slow play. It has become an epidemic in golf, and the LPGA Tour, partially at the behest of star players who complained about it, made some changes to the way the game is played.

Morikawa, the World No. 4, likes what they did. He said:

"You see what the LPGA's doing. You need to start fining people. Look, if I got slapped on the wrist and got a fine, absolutely would I not not want to be fined again."

Korda said she was thrilled that the LPGA Tour was finally doing something about the problem. She has noticed a major uptick in how long rounds take, and she's "very excited" about the changes that were implemented.

She said:

"I think that implementing harsher rules is just going to be good for the game of golf because they were saying at the meeting, at the end of the day we're a form of entertainment. So if we're taking really long out there, that's not entertaining."

That's what Morikawa wants to see and feel about the PGA Tour, which has had slow-play problems for years. A lot of golfers have different answers to this problem, and that includes Morikawa. They all just want to see something, no matter what it is, done to combat the issue, though.

Collin Morikawa hits back at Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover has a lot of ideas on how to improve slow-play problems on the PGA Tour. One of them is to ban Aimpoint putting, a method that typically takes a lot longer to line up a shot.

Collin Morikawa hit back at Lucas Glover (Image via Imagn)

He claims it statistically does not improve a golfer's chances of making the putt, but Collin Morikawa hit back via NBC Sports:

“I have nothing against Lucas, but if we’re banning AimPoint, I think we should ban long putters as well. I don’t know. I guess no one has said it, right?”

Morikawa continued, adding that Aimpoint has "1000%" helped him. He revealed it helps him get a basis on reading the putt and how to start his lines. He did admit that sometimes it can slow things down a little bit.

The golfer said:

“Does it slow down play? I think there are some players that maybe do it in the wrong spots. And sometimes, look, I’ll admit it, maybe I can’t get in when I want to, so it adds a couple more seconds. But I know that, and I’m aware of that. I think players need to be aware if they’re slow or not, right? Like let people know who is slow and do something about it, right?”

However, Morikawa does want to see the issue solved, so he's in favor of penalizing slow players rather than banning certain things that some golfers, even those who play quickly, utilize to their advantage.

