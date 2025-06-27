Collin Morikawa makes 'future wife' comparison to caddies after split with Joe Greiner

Collin Morikawa split ways with caddie Joe Greiner ahead of the Rocket Classic 2025. The 28-year-old is currently teeing up in Detroit with former college teammate KK Limbhasut ‘filling in’ on the bag. Following his opening round, the ace golfer came out to reveal that he is yet to decide on his new caddie.

Morikawa, while replying to a media query about a possible new caddie, dubbed it a “relationship.” The six-time PGA Tour winner said the question was like asking a 20 or 15-year-old about their “future wife.” He reiterated the golfer-looper relation as a “partnership” like in marriage and said it about “getting comfortable out there.” The golfer gave the big explanation after revealing that his current bag man is only a ‘fill in.’

Speaking about his ‘next full-time caddie,’ Collin Morikawa said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I mean, there's a lot. Like I said, it's a relationship. It's like asking if you weren't married or if you are married, like -- right, OK. Well, it's like asking a 20-year-old or 15-year-old what does your future wife look like, right? There's a lot of things you could say, but just because you say it doesn't mean that's actually what comes together…

It's a partnership, we both give and we both take. For me it's just being able to be comfortable out there trusting them and just having a good time. Like I said, it's hard because everyone's very different. You spend so much time with them that, you know, you learn the ins and outs of someone.”

Collin Morikawa split with caddie after five events together

Collin Morikawa’s comments come just days after he announced splitting ways with caddie Joe Greiner. The move surprised many as it came just five events together. For the unversed, the two-time major champion announced the split with long-term caddie J.J. Jakovac, who has been his only caddie since turning pro in 2019. The duo separated in late April after six years of working together.

The World No.5 golfer appointed Greiner, Max Homa's ex-caddie, as his second-ever full-time caddie just weeks later. The latter was working as a fill-in caddie for Justin Thomas when he was contacted by Morikawa. The looper helped Thomas end his nearly three-year winless drought on tour with a win at RBC Heritage. However, he joined Morikawa after Thomas’ full-time caddie, Matt Minister, returned from an injury.

Now, after just playing five events together, Grenier and Morikawa have split ways. It is pertinent to note that the duo’s best result together came at the Truist Championship in May, when the 2021 Open Championship winner finished T17. The Los Angeles native’s forgettable outings with his last caddie include a T50 at the PGA Championship and T23 at the US Open.

Despite calling the latter an “amazing caddie,” Collin Morikawa confirmed their split early this week and brought in his former college teammate KK Limbhasut on the bag as a temporary replacement. For the unversed, 29-year-old Limbhasut was the PGA Tour star’s teammate at Cal Berkeley and is currently an active player on the Korn Ferry Tour.

