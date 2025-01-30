Collin Morikawa pledges $1,000 per birdie to rebuild LA after ‘heartbreaking’ fire disaster

Collin Morikawa has pledged $1000 per birdie to rebuild LA after wildfire disasters took place twice in January. During the first disaster in January, around two dozen people died and 12,000 structures were burnt and during the second wildfire, the destruction was relatively lesser. Seeing the agony of the LA people he took the initiative to help rebuild the houses.

Morikawa posted about the same on his Instagram handle. He wrote how the news of LA has been heartbreaking for him and that to help the misery-ridden people he'd like to score as many birdies and eagles as possible at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational. Each birdie from these events would contribute $1000 and each eagle would contribute $2000.

“LA. What has happened over the past three weeks is heartbreaking. Words cannot describe what families and communities have been through and what’s to come in the rebuild. However, LA is strong. How do I know? Growing up near the Eaton fire and spending countless hours in the Palisades, the people I’ve met are determined. Determined about things they’re passionate about but also the love they give to the ones around them,” Collin Morikawa wrote.

“Finishing off my west coast swing at this week’s @attproam and @thegenesisinv, I’ll be donating $1,000 per birdie ($2,000/eagle) between the @calfund and @lafdfoundation. Thank you to all the people on the frontlines for their sacrifice and courage to keep the communities safe.”

Morikawa will start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week along with other golfers in the 80-men field. Before this, Morikawa last played at the 2025 Sentry Tournament, which was the first signature event of the 2025 PGA Tour roster and there, he finished at T2 after shooting 32 under 260.

Collin Morikawa helped the Maui people in 2023

In the 2023 FedEx Cup playoffs, Collin Morikawa helped the Maui people by donating $1000 per birdie. A wildfire destroyed the village of Lahaina, Hawaii killing more than 53 people.

Morikawa made a post on August 2023 empathizing with the Maui people. He wrote about how they held a special place in his heart and mentioned that his grandfather had a restaurant known as the Morikawa Restaurant on Front Street in Lahaina.

“Lahaina and additional areas of Maui and the Big Island are currently being decimated by wildfires. Homes have been destroyed, families displaced and it’s far from over. The people of Hawaii are going to need all the support that we can give them. During the course of the playoffs, I’m going to donate $1000 for every birdie that I make,” Collin Morikawa wrote.

Morikawa also wrote that he expected support and help from others as well. Along with the write-up, he shared a photo of the Morikawa restaurant leaflet as well.

