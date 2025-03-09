Collin Morikawa reveals the key factor behind his recent winless stretch - "It's hard to win like that"

Collin Morikawa opened up about his more than a year-long winless streak on the PGA Tour. He last won an event on the circuit at the Zozo Championship in October 2023, and has since been struggling to clinch a title on the circuit.

However, Collin Morikawa is in contention to win this week at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and during the press conference of the tournament, the American reflected on his winless streak in the last few months.

Speaking of his winless streak, Morikawa said (via ASAP Sports):

"I've gone longer, but, honestly, like I said, I look back at last year and it never felt like I had my game to just go out and just play golf. I felt like I was always kind of, you show up on Sunday, and not that I was guessing, but you still were fighting something and trying to just make it work.

"It's hard to win like that. I would say the guys that are winning on a constant basis, they're playing free, and that's how I'm going to go out tomorrow," he added.

Although last season he did not see any victory, Collin Morikawa came close to winning a few tournaments. In the last season, he had two runner-up finishes and six other finishes in the top 10. He had a solo second place at the Memorial Tournament and then a runner-up finish at the Tour Championship.

Morikawa even started the 2025 season with a runner-up finish at The Sentry, and this week again, he is in contention for a win.

Collin Morikawa reflects on his performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025

Morikawa had a tough start to his game at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. He played the opening round of 71 but quickly bounced back, playing the second round of 68. He was impressive on Saturday, March 8, with his game, making six birdies and a bogey for a round of 5-under 6, taking the lead in the game.

During the press conference of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, the two-time Major winner reflected on his third-round performance, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm very pleased. I could easily go back and say I left a couple birdie putts out there on a couple holes, but for the most part it was fairly stress-free. I thought I did a really good job on the greens today, just kind of not lagging it, but just hitting good pace on the putts.

"You get on these greens and they're slippery. Where these pins are cut, they're just, it's really, really dicey, and you just have to commit to hitting very, very drip-in speeds, and I did that starting on hole 1," he added.

Collin Morikawa will tee off for the final round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, March 9, at 1:45 p.m. ET. He will start his game in a group with Russell Henley.

