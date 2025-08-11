Collin Morikawa shares a 3-word message after his disappointing finish at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Collin Morikawa wrapped up the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a T22 finish at 6-under 274, marking his 17th start of the 2025 PGA Tour season without a win. While the two-time major champion has come close twice with runner-up results, he remains winless this year.

Morikawa sits 17th in the FedExCup standings with 1,573 points, comfortably inside the top 50, but his latest result left him far from satisfied. Taking to Instagram, he posted a photo on his story with a three-word caption that read:

"Survive and Advance."

Collin Morikawa's story with a 3-word message - Source: via @collin_morikawa on Instagram

Morikawa had a respectable run at TPC Southwind. He opened on Thursday with a 4-under 66, carding five birdies and a lone bogey on the 18th. On Friday, he delivered a bogey-free round with three birdies and an eagle on the 9th, finishing with a 5-under 65.

His form dipped on Saturday as he made two birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey, ending the third round with a 2-over 72. In the final round, he couldn’t recover, posting two birdies and three bogeys for a 1-over 71.

Morikawa, ranked sixth in the OWGR, will now head to the BMW Championship. With his place inside the top 50 of the FedExCup standings secured, he has also earned spots in all the 2026 Signature Events.

How has Collin Morikawa performed in the 2025 season so far?

Collin Morikawa has had a solid season so far. He opened at The Sentry with a runner-up finish at 32-under par, then tied for 17th at both the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. He added another second-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and tied for 10th at THE PLAYERS Championship. At the Masters, he tied for 14th before finishing T54 at the RBC Heritage. He missed the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans despite finishing 8-under.

Morikawa later tied for 17th at the Truist Championship and placed 50th at the PGA Championship with a score of 4-over. He tied for 20th at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, 23rd at the U.S. Open, and 42nd at the Travelers Championship. Morikawa bounced back with a tie for eighth at the Rocket Classic but missed the cut at both the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship. Most recently, he tied for 22nd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at 6-under.

Statistically, Collin Morikawa ranks second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.326) and ninth in total strokes gained (1.142), while sitting 12th off the tee (0.503). His scoring average is 70.02, with a season-low round of 62, alongside 248 birdies and eight eagles. He has earned $7,182,561 in official money and is 19th in the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10 standings.

