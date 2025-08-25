Collin Morikawa shares a heartfelt message after the conclusion of his ‘season 7’

Collin Morikawa shared a heartfelt post on social media after the conclusion of the Tour Championship on Sunday. The American golfer settled in the T19 position in the 2025 season-ending tournament.Following the event, he shared a few highlights from this season on the PGA Tour on his Instagram account and, in the caption, reflected on his journey. Morikawa wrote:&quot;Season 7 went by way too fast. Thankful for my team and family along for ride. Journey doesn’t stop here, time to keep chasing my dreams.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn his last seven years, Collin Morikawa has won six tournaments on the PGA Tour. His first win came in 2019 at the Barracuda Championship, where he registered a three-stroke win over Troy Merritt.He defeated Justin Thomas in a playoff to win the 2020 Workday Charity Open and then recorded a two-stroke win at the 2020 PGA Championship. His other three wins included the 2021 WGC Workday Championship, the 2021 The Open Championship, and the 2023 Zozo Championship.Collin Morikawa reflects on his performance at the Tour ChampionshipCollin Morikawa was looking forward to a win on the PGA Tour after two years. He started the campaign with a solo round of 64 on the first day of the game, but struggled as the tournament progressed.The American golfer played two back-to-back rounds of 70 and 68 in the final round to settle in a tie for 19th place. He started the final round on Sunday with a bogey on the first hole.He, however, bounced back and made two birdies on the seventh and eighth holes, followed by a bogey on the tenth. On the final nine, he added three birdies and a bogey for a round of 2-under 68.In the post-round press conference on Sunday, Morikawa opened up about his fourth round performance and said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;Same as the year. There was some good, some bad, some surviving. That's kind of how the year has been. Just have to make some changes. As much as I don't want to change, I have to change.&quot;&quot;These are frustrating years where I feel like I come into it with a positive attitude and look back at it and say, man, what could I have done better? That's just who I am. A little unfortunate to finish out the year like this,&quot; he added.Tommy Fleetwood registered a win at the Tour Championship. He won his first PGA Tour event.Meanwhile, this season on the PGA Tour, Collin Morikawa has had some decent finishes. He came close to winning the title twice, at The Sentry and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but settled in solo second place. He recorded a T8 finish at the Rocket Classic.