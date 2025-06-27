Collin Morikawa talks 'accountability' after firing two caddies this year amid criticism

Collin Morikawa surprised many by firing caddie Joe Greiner ahead of the Rocket Classic 2025. The two-time major champion is currently teeing up at the Detroit event with his former college teammate KK Limbhasut on the bag as a temporary replacement. It is pertinent to note that this is the third caddie he’s hired this season as he part ways with J.J. Jakovac earlier this year.

For the unversed, Jakovac was the only caddie Morikawa had had as a pro. However, their work relationship that started in 2019 ended in late April. He then hired and now fired Greiner. Now, the ace golfer has come out to justify the two partings as actions part of “taking accountability.” The 28-year-old put the spotlight on himself and said it’s the player who “execute the shots no matter who's on the bag.”

The six-time PGA Tour winner, who received flak from fans for back-to-back break ups with caddies, said playing well “takes over a lot of stress for everything else.”

Replying to a media query on the two changes in caddie this year, Collin Morikawa said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I mean, it's taking accountability. You know, at the time I split with J.J. (Jakovac), it hasn't been great but it's just me taking accountability of playing golf. At the end of the day, I have to execute the shots no matter who's on the bag. I fully know that, but it's how do I get very comfortable, free, creative out there playing golf…

Like I said, when the irons aren't doing what I want, it's hard to explain that when you look at the numbers and they look fine, but just being able to hit the shots, that takes over a lot of stress for everything else.”

It is pertinent to note that 29-year-old KK Limbhasut was Collin Morikawa's teammate at Cal Berkeley. The PGA Tour pro admitted his friend, who competes on the Korn Ferry Tour, is only a ‘fill-in’ for the weekend.

Collin Morikawa splits with caddie after five starts

Collin Morikawa first faced some heat in April when he announced the split with long-term caddie J.J. Jakovac. The World No.5 golfer soon hired Joe Greiner, who worked with Max Homa until early April and joined as a fill-in caddie for Justin Thomas at the Masters.

It is pertinent to note that Thomas and Greiner’s tie-up came in clutch as the duo ended his nearly three-year winless drought on tour with a win at RBC Heritage. The pairing was broken down when Thomas' full-time caddie, Matt Minister, returned from an injury. Grenier joined Morikawa and the duo played five events together. However, they failed to register a notable performance as their best finish came at the Truist Championship on May 11, when he settled for a tie for 17th.

Morikawa tied for 50th at the PGA Championship and for 23rd at the US Open, which seems to have added fuel to the split. Despite this, the 2021 Open Championship winner dubbed Joe an “amazing caddie” while announcing the decision to part ways. While neither party failed to give a reason for the call, the PGA Tour pro said the duo were “just a little bit on different pages.”

Collin Morikawa said:

“I think people, they're going to be surprised, but the way I put it is just because two people are great at what they do doesn't mean they're going to be great together. I think Joe is an amazing caddie, but I think just the way we kind of saw things, or just day to day how we kind of went about it, we were just a little bit on a different page…

That doesn't mean it's right or wrong, but for me, it just didn't feel right. I have to explore other options. I knew that coming in.”

Collin Morikawa further admitted being unsure of who his caddie would be at next month’s The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

