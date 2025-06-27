Who is leading the Rocket Classic 2025 after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter fired a low 10-under 62 in their opening round at the Rocket Classic 2025 to take the early lead. The duo went bogey-free on Day 1 in Detroit to hold a one-shot lead over Min Woo Lee, Mark Hubbard, and Max Greyserman.

The Rocket Classic 2025 teed off on Thursday, June 26, with 156 players in action. Both Roy and Potgieter started the day at Detroit Golf Club with a birdie, but it was Potgieter who had the hot start. The South African golfer picked up five birdies and an eagle to shoot 29 on the front nine, while Roy birdied four holes to shoot 32.

On the back nine, Potgieter added four more birdies, while Roy went low and picked up four birdies and an eagle to fire 30. While Hubbard went bogey-free in the Rocket Classic's opening round, Min Woo Lee and Greyserman bogeyed one hole each.

Trending

2025 Rocket Classic, Day 1 leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Rocket Classic 2025 after Round 1:

T1. Kevin Roy: -10

T1. Aldrich Potgieter: -10

T3. Min Woo Lee: -9

T3. Mark Hubbard: -9

T3. Max Greyserman: -9

6. Andrew Putnam: -8

T7. Lee Hodges: -7

T7. Zach Johnson: -7

T7. Hayden Springer: -7

T7. Kris Ventura: -7

T7. Michael Thorbjornsen: -7

T7. Henrik Norlander: -7

T7. Chris Kirk: -7

T14. Victor Perez: -6

T14. Nico Echavarria: -6

T14. Wyndham Clark: -6

T14. Patrick Cantlay: -6

T14. Matthew Riedel: -6

T14. Harry Hall: -6

T14. Ben Griffin: -6

T14. Davis Thompson: -6

T14. Kevin Velo: -6

T14. Luke Clanton: -6

T14. Philip Knowles: -6

T14. Jackson Suber: -6

T26. Adam Hadwin: -5

T26. Lanto Griffin: -5

T26. Matt Fitzpatrick: -5

T26. Michael Kim: -5

T26. Max McGreevy: -5

T26. Paul Waring: -5

T26. Isaiah Salinda: -5

T26. Ryan Gerard: -5

T26. Ryo Hisatsune: -5

T26. Tom Kim: -5

T26. Hideki Matsuyama: -5

T26. Gary Woodland: -5

T26. Matt McCarty: -5

T26. Brett White: -5

T26. Harrison Endycott: -5

T26. William Mouw: -5

T26. Thomas Rosenmueller: -5

T26. Thriston Lawrence: -5

T44. Patrick Fishburn: -4

T44. Luke List: -4

T44. Keegan Bradley: -4

T44. Akshay Bhatia: -4

T44. Byeong Hun An: -4

T44. Brandt Snedeker: -4

T44. Cameron Champ: -4

T44. Jacob Bridgeman: -4

T44. Sami Valimaki: -4

T44. Vince Whaley: -4

T44. Si Woo Kim: -4

T44. Cameron Young: -4

T44. Camilo Villegas: -4

T44. Chad Ramey: -4

T44. Harry Higgs: -4

T44. Ben Kohles: -4

T44. Kevin Kisner: -4

T44. Doug Ghim: -4

T44. Takumi Kanaya: -4

T44. Paul Peterson: -4

T44. Kaito Onishi: -4

T44. Anders Albertson: -4

T66. David Skinns: -3

T66. Will Gordon: -3

T66. Thorbjørn Olesen: -3

T66. David Lipsky: -3

T66. Peter Malnati: -3

T66. Collin Morikawa: -3

T66. Matt Wallace: -3

T66. Erik van Rooyen: -3

T66. Matt Kuchar: -3

T66. Ben Martin: -3

T66. Rasmus Højgaard: -3

T66. Antoine Rozner: -3

T66. Steven Fisk: -3

T66. Mason Andersen: -3

T66. John Pak: -3

T66. Emiliano Grillo: -3

T66. Garrick Higgo: -3

T66. Nick Hardy: -3

T66. Nicolai Højgaard: -3

T66. Cristobal Del Solar: -3

T66. Vince Covello: -3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More