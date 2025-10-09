  • home icon
Collin Morikawa unravels his rationale behind call for chaos at the Ryder Cup ahead of the Baycurrent Classic

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 09, 2025 02:31 GMT
Collin Morikawa has spoken up about the comment he made asking for chaos in the 2025 Ryder Cup. He cleared the air, saying that he didn’t ask fans to be rude to European players, but only made the call because he wanted them to bring more energy to the game.

Two days before the Ryder Cup kicked off, Morikawa said that he was looking forward to seeing the home crowd at Bethpage Black. He also expressed hope that the first day of the tournament would be “absolute chaos” because he wanted the Americans to use the home crowd to their advantage.

Ahead of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic, Morikawa noted that his words at the Ryder Cup were misconstrued. He also acknowledged that fans had crossed the line by going too far with their heckles.

“I think we've taken what I said a little out of context. I think Ryder Cups are meant to have a lot of energy, right, and I think me saying the word 'chaos,' I didn't mean for them to be rude, right? So like, that's not on me, I believe, for me to take credit for people being rude. I think what I meant was like I wanted energy, right?” Collin Morikawa said.
The six-time PGA Tour winner noted that while fans have the freedom to do what they want, they “probably crossed a line out there” at Bethpage Black. He also said that he doesn’t think the “one word” he said had enough power to make fans act the way they did.

The action at Bethpage Black quickly turned ugly when American fans directed numerous insults and verbal attacks at the European players. Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy was heckled on multiple occasions and his wife also received part of the attack when a beer can was thrown at her during the tournament.

Despite the hostile environment, Team Europe successfully defended its Ryder Cup title and defeated Team USA. The Europeans maintained their momentum against a last-minute fight from the American players and dominated 15 - 13.

“Forever Grateful” - Collin Morikawa pens heartfelt note following Ryder Cup defeat

After suffering a heartbreaking loss to the European players, Collin Morikawa shared a post on Instagram noting that he was still grateful for the experience. His post comprised a six-slide carousel of moments he shared with the team at Bethpage Black.

He wrote in the caption:

“Not every day will go exactly to plan, but every day has something to be thankful for. Forever grateful 🇺🇸”
Collin Morikawa’s appearance in the 45th Ryder Cup marked his third time playing in the biennial tournament. He made his debut in the prestigious team event in 2021 when he helped Team USA clinch the title after defeating Europe 19 - 9. He also competed in the tournament in 2023 when the US lost to Europe 16.5 11.5.

