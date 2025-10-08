How to watch the 2025 Baycurrent Classic? TV, streaming, and more explored

The fall event, the Zozo Championship, has a new name and venue. The event, which was held in Narashino from 2019 to 2024, except during the COVID years, is now the Baycurrent Classic to be held in Yokohama, Japan. Despite the long trip, the field remains strong.

Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are the betting favorites, while Hideki Matsuyama will have strong local support. Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, and Adam Scott are also competing. Schauffele won Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021 but has not won since The Open in 2024. Morikawa last won this event in 2023.

Below is the full TV schedule.

How to watch on TV

Golf Channel will show the entire 2025 Baycurrent Classic live.

Wednesday, Oct. 8: 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Thursday, Oct. 9: 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Oct. 10: 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Oct. 11: 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

How to watch online

The event will not stream on ESPN+ or SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. Viewers can watch the Golf Channel broadcast on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports App.

What are the final tee timings and pairings for the opening round of 2025 Baycurrent Classic?

First tee at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

Japan (Thursday)/Eastern time (Wednesday)

8:45 am/7:45 pm -Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman, Naoto Nakanishi

8:56 am/7:56 pm -Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard, Takanori Konishi

9:07 am/8:07 pm -Karl Vilips, Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland

9:18 am/8:18 pm -Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

9:29 am/8:29 pm -Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith, Keith Mitchell

9:40 am/8:40 pm -Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu

9:51 am/8:51 pm -Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens, Takumi Kanaya

10:02 am/9:02 pm -Alex Smalley, Sami Valimaki, Kota Kaneko

10:13 am/9:13 pm -Satoshi Kodaira, Rasmus Højgaard, Ren Yonezawa

10:24 am/9:24 pm -Min Woo Lee, Nico Echavarria, Adam Scott

10:35 am/9:35 pm -Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

10:46 am/9:46 pm -Aldrich Potgieter, Austin Eckroat, Matt Wallace

10:57 am/9:57 pm -Sam Ryder, Isaiah Salinda, Taiga Kobayashi (a)

10th tee at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

8:45 am/7:45 pm -Matti Schmid, Patrick Fishburn, Kazuki Higa

8:56 am/7:56 pm -Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole, Ryo Ishikawa

9:07 am/8:07 pm -William Mouw, Billy Horschel, Max Homa

9:18 am/8:18 pm -Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Alex Noren

9:29 am/8:29 pm -Sungjae Im, Michael Kim, Keita Nakajima

9:40 am/8:40 pm -Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen, Taiga Semikawa

9:51 am/8:51 pm -Patrick Rodgers, Danny Walker, Kaito Onishi

10:02 am/9:02 pm -David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, Mikumu Horikawa

10:13 am/9:13 pm -Mac Meissner, Kevin Roy, Riki Kawamoto

10:24 am/9:24 pm -Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Byeong Hun An

10:35 am/9:35 pm -Brian Campebll, Davis Riley, Tom Kim

10:46 am/9:46 pm -Camilo Villegas, Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuiedenhout

10:57 am/9:57 pm -Rico Hoey, Max McGreevy, Tatsunori Shogen

