"Come sail away" - Fans react to Jason Day's parachute pant outfit for 2024 Masters

Jason Day was on par after playing 13 holes on the opening day of the Masters 2024. However, he was still the highlight of the day, thanks to his parachute pants.

On Thursday, April 11, Day entered the Augusta National sporting a Masters-inspired shirt and weirdly-looking blue parachute pants. Since the first day here was severely heavy thunderstorms, his pants also were flapping in the wind throughout the day.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) took the opportunity to use their wit as they roasted the golfer's fashion choice. Here's a look at some reactions:

"Come sail away, come sail away, come sail away with me."

"This was a normal style of pants for golfers like 10-15 years ago? Crazy," another fan tweeted.

"Let’s see what he brings to the table tomorrow, as it’s supposed to be even more windy."

"Think those were meant for J Daly, not J Day! 💨," a fan wrote.

Here's a look at some more responses:

When will Jason Day tee off at the Masters 2024, day 2?

Jason Day is grouped with Max Homa and Tiger Woods for the second round of the Masters. The trio is currently at the 14th hole for the opening round and will resume play on Friday, April 12 at 7:50 am ET. Here are all the groups that will be resuming their first round on Friday:

Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, and Shane Lowry: 17th Tee

Bubba Watson, Nicolai Højgaard, and Adam Schenk: 16th Tee

Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, and Kurt Kitayama: 15th Tee

Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, and Tyrrell Hatton: 15th Tee

Adam Scott, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young: 14th Tee

Tiger Woods, Jason Day, and Max Homa: 14th Tee

Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, and Tom Kim: 12th Tee

Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, and Sahith Theegala: 12th Tee

Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood: 11th Tee

For the second round, the trio will tie off on Friday at 10:18 am ET. The round will begin at 8 am ET with Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, and Grayson Murray being the first group to tee off.

Currently, Bryson DeChambeau is leading at the Masters after shooting 65 in the first round. He is grouped with Gary Woodland and Thorbjorn Olesen and will take off at 11:54 am.

Scottie Scheffler is one stroke back after carding 66 on Thursday. Defending champion Jon Rahm had a poor first day as he carded 1-over 73 and was placed at T42 after the first day at Augusta.