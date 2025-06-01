‘Savage,’ ‘anyone know why he did this’: Golf world divided on Tony Finau’s one handed putt at the Memorial Tournament 

Golf fans on social media have reacted to Tony Finau making a putt with one hand at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. The American golfer is gearing up for the final round of the signature PGA Tour event.

In the third round of the event, held on Saturday, May 31, Tony Finau caught people's attention as he made a putt with only one hand. The PGA Tour has shared a video on its Instagram account, with a caption that says:

"Tony’s got tricks"

Fans in the comment section have mixed reactions to it. Some were critical of his decision.

"Anyone know why he did this?" a fan wrote.

"Me saving my triple bogey," another fan added.

Golf world divided on Tony Finau’s one-handed putt at the Memorial Tournament /@pgatour

Meanwhile, some praised him and called it "Savage."

"Savage," a fan added.

Golf world reacts to Tony Finau’s one-handed putt at the Memorial Tournament /@pgatour

"Best roll of his life," one more fan said.

Here are some more reactions:

"And with the right hand!" added a fan.

"No tricks, mans just desperate to find a putting feel," a fan said.

Golf world divided on Tony Finau’s one-handed putt at the Memorial Tournament /@pgatour

A look into Tony Finau's performance at the 2025 Memorial Tournament

Finau started his game at the 2025 Memorial Tournament with an opening round of even-par 72. He teed it up on the first hole and then made a birdie and a bogey on the front nine, while on the back nine, he carded another birdie and a bogey.

However, he struggled in the second round. He started the campaign on Friday, May 30, for the second round of the event with a bogey on the first tee hole. It was followed by a birdie on the third, but then a double bogey on the fifth and a birdie on the next.

He made another bogey on the eighth. Meanwhile, on the back nine, he made three birdies and a double bogey for 1-over 73. He had a tough time but was fortunate to make the cut.

On Saturday, Tony Finau carded three bogeys and a birdie on the first nine and then three bogeys and a birdie on the back nine for 4-over 76. He was tied for 31st place after 54 holes. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is in the lead at 8-under, followed by Ben Griffin settling in solo second place at 7-under.

The final round of the tournament will start at 8:55 a.m. ET on the first tee hole on Sunday, June 1. Tony Finau will tee off in a group with Si Woo Kim at 10:53 a.m. ET. Scottie Scheffler is scheduled to start the final round in a group with Ben Griffin at 2:05 p.m. ET.

