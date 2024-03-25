“Completely surreal” - Peter Malnati says seeing his family out on the green after his Valspar Championship win is a dream come true

Peter Malnati won the 2024 Valspar Championship on Sunday. The 36-year-old golfer won his second PGA Tour event, the first since 2015. Following the win, Malnati’s wife Alicia and his two sons, Hatcher and Dash, joined him on the greens. He celebrated his victory with them.

Speaking in his post-tournament press conference at the Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course, Malnati said that having his family out on the greens to celebrate his win was a dream come true. The golfer said that becoming a PGA Tour winner felt ‘special’ after his long winless streak. He termed the experience ‘completely surreal.’

Peter Malnati said in the press conference (at 0:39):

"That moment of winning a tournament and having your family come out on the green, and the big hugs and all that's something that I have seen other families have and that has been my dream. And there's been a lot of stretches of golf in the last nine years when I wondered if I would ever have that experience. And I'm at peace with who I am and the way I live and the work I put into this…

"But that was so special and I felt it, felt amazing. It was really validating for just all the hard work, all the times I've gotten on that plane and flown away from my family when they've stayed home, it was all preparing for that moment. And so, to get that second PGA Tour win, to have it be here at the Valspar Championship, it's sinking in now but still it feels completely surreal."

Malnati celebrated his win with his family at the Copperhead Course. His wife and kids rushed onto the green right after his win. The family shared hugs and kisses and Malnati was seen carrying his younger son in his arms during the post-round interviews.

The Valspar Championship winner thanked his wife in his interview and claimed that his victory wouldn’t have been possible without her.

Peter Malnati on using yellow golf balls for his son

Peter Malnati is a true family man and he proved it again on Sunday by revealing that he uses yellow golf balls for his son. The 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship winner stated that his elder son Hatcher liked the colored ball and thus he plays with them.

The PGA Tour star noted that the now-four-year-old is over the silly interest now but he still likes to use them as it makes him think of his boy.

Replying to a query on the reason behind using colorful balls, Peter Malnati said, as quoted by the PGA TOUR:

“Well, I started using it in Minnesota at the 3M (Open) last summer. And the reason I switched to it is because my, at the time, 3-year-old (Hatcher), who is now 4, liked them. And so, he’s kind of over it now, but it still makes me think of him, and that’s worth a smile or two, which is worth a lot out there for me.”

It is pertinent to note that players like Jerry Pate and Wayne Levi have won events in the past using colored golf balls. However, Peter Malnati’s reason for the use is unique.