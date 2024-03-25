“You wonder if you’re ever going to do it again” - Peter Malnati gets emotional after his Valspar Championship 2024 win

Peter Malnati became emotional after winning the 2024 Valspar Championship, a PGA Tour event held at the Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Malnati displayed incredible skill throughout the four rounds and emerged victorious by two strokes with a total score of 12-under. This marked his second PGA Tour title and first win since the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship.

The American golfer couldn't help but be overwhelmed with emotion after breaking a nine-year winless drought. During an interview with the Golf Channel, Peter Malnati, with teary eyes, said:

"I was so nervous coming down the stretch and the approach into 16 was terrible… I just can't describe it. It's so cool. It's just amazing. You wonder if you're ever going to do it again because it's hard and in the nine years since my last win it's gotten a lot harder too.

"You look at the level of talent out here, guys coming out when they're 20 years old and they're ready to play on this stage and they're so good. So to have this moment it just feels so amazing," he added.

Malnati came out strong in the final round of the Valspar Championship, shooting four birdies and no bogeys on the back nine. He shot 67 on the final day and jumped one position on the leaderboard to win the event. With this victory, Malnati has won $1.5 million in prize money along with 500 FedEx Cup points.

Cameron Young settled in second place, followed by Makenzie Hughes, who finished in a tie for third place with Chandler Philips. Xander Schauffele finished in a tie for fifth place with Carl Yuan, Ryan Moore and Adam Hadwin.

How did Peter Malnati perform at the Valspar Championship 2024?

Peter Malnati started off pretty well at the Valspar Championship 2024 on Thursday, March 21. He shot a bogey on the first hole before carding a birdie on the third, a bogey on the fifth, and a birdie on the sixth.

Malnati started with three back-to-back birdies on the back nine. He shot seven birdies and just two bogeys to score 5-under 66 in the first round.

On Friday, for the second round of the Valspar Championship, Malnati teed it up on the tenth hole with a bogey on the first hole. He struggled in the second round and shot three bogeys and three birdies to finish with an even-par score of 71.

Peter Malnati shot five birdies and two bogeys in the third round and scored 3-under 68, followed by a fabulous round of 67 on Sunday, which helped him win the tournament.

Having turned pro in 2009, Malnati has won eight professional tournaments in his career. His first PGA Tour win was recorded at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2015 when he defeated William McGirt and David Toms by one stroke.