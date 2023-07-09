"Congratulations on an amazing career" - NBA star Stephen Curry praises Michelle Wie West's legendary career as she announces retirement      

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry praised American golfer Michelle Wie West, who will retire after the conclusion of the 2023 US Women's Open.

Curry, who himself is an avid golfer, shared a video of Wie West's final putt at Pebble Beach Golf Club on his Instagram account. He also wrote a message saying:

"Legend in the game! Congratulations on an amazing career (Michelle Wie West)."

The LPGA Tour player officially announced Michelle Wie West's retirement ahead of the start of the 2023 US Women's Open citing health issues.

She competed at this week's major event but after playing 36-holes, Wie failed to make the cut and her professional journey ended on Friday, July 7.

In an interview with Paolo Uggetti of ESPN earlier this week, Wie West opened up about her health, saying:

"I really, really wanted to play longer. I really wanted to — especially after having Makenna and her being a girl, I really wanted to play longer. In an ideal world, I wish I was still out on tour and playing. Unfortunately, it's just I had to make a hard decision with my body. It is hard. It is hard to be a mom out here. You have to make a lot of sacrifices. I just had to make a hard medical decision and also a personal decision."

Michelle Wie West is a golf trailblazer. She is one of the world's most successful female golfers. Although she retired from the game, her legacy will live on to inspire future greats.

A Look into Michelle Wie West's professional career

Michelle Wie West started her professional career in 2005 playing at the LPGA Samsung World Championship. However, she was disqualified from the tournament after signing an incorrect scorecard.

Nonetheless, she quickly returned to the game with good form and had four top-5 finishes on the LPGA Tour. In her rookie year, she finished second at the Evian Masters and fifth at the LPGA Championship.

From 2005 to 2008, Michelle played as a pre-LPGA Tour member because the Tour only allows golfers above the age of 18 to play professionally in its events.

Wie West passed the LPGA Qualifying School in December 2008 and played her tournament as a member of the LPGA Tour at the SBS Open Turtle Bay.

Wie West has won five professional events in her career, including one major, the 2014 US Women's Open. Her first LPGA Tour victory came at the 2009 Leona Ochoa Invitational when she defeated Paula Creamer by two strokes to win $220,000 in prize money. Her last professional win was at the 2018 HSBC Women's World Championship.

Michelle Wie West has been the subject of various controversies in addition to her outstanding career. During her early professional career, she competed in men's tournaments and only made the cut at the SK Telecom Open on the Asian Tour in 2006. She was chastised by media, fans, and players for denying more worthy golfers a chance at the men's event.

Poll : 0 votes