Watch: Michelle Wie West drops the final putt of her incredible career at the US Women’s Open 2023

Michelle Wie West ended her 14-year-long professional career on Friday after sinking a 31-foot putt on the final hole of the second round of the US Women's Open 2023.

Wie West carded another 7-over 79 on the second day at Pebble Beach Golf Links, which ended her professional career on Friday itself. She finished at 14-over, missing the cut by eight strokes.

The 2014 US Women's Open winner signed off from the tournament in style. On the final hole of her Friday round, Wie West made a 30-foot-long putter to make a par on the par-5 18th hole.

The moment the ball went in, a huge roar from the crowd erupted at Pebble Beach, celebrating the great finish of West's successful career. Wies West waved to the fans and was all smiles after the incredible putt. She was then congratulated by her group members, Annika Sorenstam and In Gee Chun.

Speaking at the post-round conference on Friday, Wie West talked about the putt on the 18th. She said:

"The putts definitely didn't drop all week, and the game is a funny game, and making that long putt on 18 definitely was a sweeter sendoff."

For the uninitiated, Wie West called it quits last year after announcing the news on Instagram. She hadn't played an event since last year's US Women's Open and had announced that this year's edition would be her last professional event.

The 33-year-old golfer has won five events in her career, including the 2014 US Women's Open. West was quite successful in her amateur career and achieved some incredible feats.

When she was 10 years old, Michelle Wie West earned a spot in her first USGA amateur championship. Wie West was just 12 when she made it to her first LPGA event and impressively made the cut. At just 13 years old, she qualified for the US Women's Open and secured a T39 finish.

Wie West also played in several men's events and also made the cut at the 2006 SK Telecom Open.

"It was fun": Michelle Wie West on her final professional outing at the US Women's Open

Michelle Wie West waves to the fans after the final hole of the 78th U.S. Women's Open, Round Two

Michelle Wie West spoke about her feelings as her professional golf career ended with her failing to make a cut at the US Women's Open 2023. She said:

"It was fun. It was great to have my last round here at Pebble Beach. It definitely feels surreal right now."

"It was definitely me trying to fight emotions all day. Even on first tee, it was such a weird feeling where I was nervous, but it wasn't because of me nervous of how I was playing. It was me just trying to hold back tears all day. It was a great experience out there."

The 2014 US Women's Open champion said adrenaline was something she was going to miss the most post-retirement. She said:

"The feeling that you get when you're so nervous and you pull off the perfect shot. There's nothing that can replicate that."

