The 78th U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links proved to be an historic event, filled with surprising twists and turns. While the spotlight shone on a relative unknown American rookie who led the field, several established stars faltered and missed the cut on Friday. Here, we highlight the top seven big names who failed to advance to the weekend, showcasing the unexpected outcomes that unfolded at this prestigious tournament.

Jin Young Ko: A shocking exit for the World No. 1

Consistency crumbles on the Pebble Beach Stage

The most shocking departure from the tournament was that of Jin Young Ko, the current World No. 1. Coming into the event, Ko had demonstrated exceptional form with 18 of her 36 rounds this season in the 60s. However, her performance at Pebble Beach took an unexpected turn.

Jin Young Ko began with a disappointing opening round of 79, followed by a modest 72 in the second round. Despite her previous consistency, she struggled to find the fairways and greens, resulting in her first missed cut in a major since the 2022 AIG Women's British Open.

Danielle Kang: Struggles and stumbles for the former Major champion

A costly front nine leads to an early exit

Danielle Kang, a former major champion, faced a challenging journey at the U.S. Women's Open. After an opening round that left her within reach of the cut line, she stumbled on the front nine during the second round. A double bogey on the par-5 second hole and a lackluster performance, hitting only 17 greens in total, resulted in a second-round 78. This score pushed her beyond the cut line, leaving her disappointed and heading home early from Pebble Beach.

Anna Nordqvist: A disappointing near-miss for the Swede

Love Unrequited at Pebble Beach

Anna Nordqvist, a three-time major winner, entered the U.S. Women's Open with high hopes and an appreciation for the iconic Pebble Beach course. However, her expectations were not met, and she missed the cut by a single stroke. Nordqvist carded rounds of 78 and 73, struggling particularly with her strokes gained approach, ranking 122nd in the field. Despite her affection for Pebble Beach, it was not reciprocated this time, resulting in an early departure.

Atthaya Thitikul: A promising talent falters

Putting woes lead to a disappointing finish

Atthaya Thitikul, a former No. 1 ranked golfer, had shown great promise in recent years. However, her performance at the U.S. Women's Open left much to be desired. Thitikul's back-to-back rounds of 76 placed her eight strokes above the cut line. Struggling with her putting, she managed only three birdies throughout the tournament. This disappointing display marked a significant deviation from her previous consistency, as she had finished inside the top 25 in all five majors the previous year.

Lexi Thompson: A season to forget

Continued struggles for the American star

Lexi Thompson, a prominent American golfer, has encountered a challenging season. At the U.S. Women's Open, Thompson endured another setback, missing the cut for the fourth time in just six starts. Her second-round performance of 79 left her at 9 over par and far from contention. The talented golfer failed to find her rhythm and struggled to deliver her best game, leaving her with a disappointing finish.

Jennifer Kupcho: Major woes persist

A string of missed cuts for the rising star

Jennifer Kupcho, a rising star in women's golf, experienced further major championship disappointment at the U.S. Women's Open. After rounds of 76 and 77, she missed the cut for the third time this season. Kupcho struggled with her putting, ranking 140th in strokes gained in this category. Despite her undeniable talent, Kupcho's major championship performances continue to elude her, leaving her seeking improvement for future events.

Georgia Hall: A major setback for the English contender

Inconsistent performance at critical times

Georgia Hall, an English golfer and major champion, faced a significant setback at the U.S. Women's Open. After missing the cut in another major championship just three weeks prior, she repeated the outcome at Pebble Beach. Hall's rounds of 76 and 77 left her at 9 over par, with her struggles lying in strokes gained in the short game. Inconsistency plagued her performance, denying her the opportunity to compete in the weekend rounds.

The 2023 U.S. Women's Open witnessed unexpected outcomes, as several notable golfers failed to make the cut at Pebble Beach. Even the World No. 1, Jin Young Ko, succumbed to the pressure and missed the weekend rounds. From seasoned major champions to rising stars, these golfers encountered challenges on the iconic course. Although disappointment loomed for these players, they remain resilient, using these setbacks as fuel for their future endeavors on the golf course.

