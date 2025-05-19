"Continues to set the bar" - Scottie Scheffler gets praised by golf creator with 884K IG followers after PGA Championship win

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 PGA Championship victory is the talk of the town right now. Many well-known golf personalities have congratulated him on his victory, and now YouTuber Grant Horvat has followed suit. Horvat just shared an Instagram story about the winner of the second Major of the year.
Scheffler finished the tournament with a total score of 273, which was 11 strokes below par. He won by a great margin, five shots ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, who ended tied for second place. Horvat respected this margin in his Instagram story, claiming that Scheffler continues to create new standards. His caption in the story read:
"Congrats to Scottie! He continues to set the bar @scottie.scheffler"
Here's a look at Horvat's Instagram story:
After this big victory, Scottie Scheffler disclosed in a press conference that he intends to store the trophy in his home. He stated:
"I have a room in my house called 'The Golf Room'. And that's where all my crap goes, literally. It's just a room full of all my golf junk. I've got some trophies in there as well, and that's probably where this one will go."
Scheffler reminisced on his win, saying that the last nine holes will be in his mind for a long time. He added:
"It was a grind out there. I think at one point on the front, I maybe had a four- or five-shot lead, and making the turn, I think I was tied for the lead. So to step up when I needed to the most, I'll remember that for a while."
Talking a bit about the leaderboard, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Davis Riley finished in a tie for second place. Following them, J.T. Poston, Jhonattan Vegas, and Taylor Pendrith finished in fifth place.
How much has Scottie Scheffler received for winning the PGA Championship?
The 2025 PGA Championship had a total purse of $19 million. Scottie Scheffler earned a whopping $3.4 million for winning the tournament, the most money ever paid to a PGA Championship winner.
Here's the breakdown of how much the top 50 players received from the purse value:
- Scottie Scheffler – $3,420,000
- Bryson DeChambeau – $1,418,667
- Harris English – $1,418,667
- Davis Riley – $1,418,667
- J.T. Poston – $694,700
- Jhonattan Vegas – $694,700
- Taylor Pendrith – $694,700
- Ryan Gerard – $454,781
- Ben Griffin – $454,781
- Keegan Bradley – $454,781
- Matt Fitzpatrick – $454,781
- Denny McCarthy – $454,781
- Jon Rahm – $454,781
- Joaquin Niemann – $454,781
- Si Woo Kim – $454,781
- Joe Highsmith – $454,781
- Alex Noren – $290,925
- Matt Wallace – $290,925
- Tony Finau – $193,442
- Adam Scott – $193,442
- Sam Burns – $193,442
- Cam Davis – $193,442
- Corey Conners – $193,442
- Taylor Moore – $193,442
- Harry Hall – $193,442
- Beau Hossler – $193,442
- Aaron Rai – $193,442
- Viktor Hovland – $115,820
- Alex Smalley – $115,820
- Xander Schauffele – $115,820
- Ryan Fox – $115,820
- Marco Penge – $115,820
- Thorbjørn Olesen – $89,193
- Maverick McNealy – $89,193
- Max Greyserman – $89,193
- Daniel Berger – $89,193
- J.J. Spaun – $75,423
- Richard Bland – $75,423
- Lucas Glover – $75,423
- Ryo Hisatsune – $75,423
- Matthieu Pavon – $60,677
- Tommy Fleetwood – $60,677
- Nico Echavarria – $60,677
- Nicolai Hojgaard – $60,677
- Michael Thorbjornsen – $60,677
- Eric Cole – $60,677
- Robert MacIntyre – $49,190
- Cameron Young – $49,190
- Rory McIlroy – $49,190
- Kevin Yu – $40,674
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout – $40,674
- Wyndham Clark – $40,674
- Collin Morikawa – $40,674
- Tom McKibbin – $40,674