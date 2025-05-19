"Continues to set the bar" - Scottie Scheffler gets praised by golf creator with 884K IG followers after PGA Championship win

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 PGA Championship victory is the talk of the town right now. Many well-known golf personalities have congratulated him on his victory, and now YouTuber Grant Horvat has followed suit. Horvat just shared an Instagram story about the winner of the second Major of the year.

Scheffler finished the tournament with a total score of 273, which was 11 strokes below par. He won by a great margin, five shots ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, who ended tied for second place. Horvat respected this margin in his Instagram story, claiming that Scheffler continues to create new standards. His caption in the story read:

"Congrats to Scottie! He continues to set the bar @scottie.scheffler"

Here's a look at Horvat's Instagram story:

Grant Horvat appreciates Scottie Scheffler (Image Credit: IG @granthorvat)

After this big victory, Scottie Scheffler disclosed in a press conference that he intends to store the trophy in his home. He stated:

"I have a room in my house called 'The Golf Room'. And that's where all my crap goes, literally. It's just a room full of all my golf junk. I've got some trophies in there as well, and that's probably where this one will go."

Scheffler reminisced on his win, saying that the last nine holes will be in his mind for a long time. He added:

"It was a grind out there. I think at one point on the front, I maybe had a four- or five-shot lead, and making the turn, I think I was tied for the lead. So to step up when I needed to the most, I'll remember that for a while."

Talking a bit about the leaderboard, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Davis Riley finished in a tie for second place. Following them, J.T. Poston, Jhonattan Vegas, and Taylor Pendrith finished in fifth place.

How much has Scottie Scheffler received for winning the PGA Championship?

GOLF: MAY 18 PGA PGA Championship - Source: Getty

The 2025 PGA Championship had a total purse of $19 million. Scottie Scheffler earned a whopping $3.4 million for winning the tournament, the most money ever paid to a PGA Championship winner.

Here's the breakdown of how much the top 50 players received from the purse value:

Scottie Scheffler – $3,420,000

Bryson DeChambeau – $1,418,667

Harris English – $1,418,667

Davis Riley – $1,418,667

J.T. Poston – $694,700

Jhonattan Vegas – $694,700

Taylor Pendrith – $694,700

Ryan Gerard – $454,781

Ben Griffin – $454,781

Keegan Bradley – $454,781

Matt Fitzpatrick – $454,781

Denny McCarthy – $454,781

Jon Rahm – $454,781

Joaquin Niemann – $454,781

Si Woo Kim – $454,781

Joe Highsmith – $454,781

Alex Noren – $290,925

Matt Wallace – $290,925

Tony Finau – $193,442

Adam Scott – $193,442

Sam Burns – $193,442

Cam Davis – $193,442

Corey Conners – $193,442

Taylor Moore – $193,442

Harry Hall – $193,442

Beau Hossler – $193,442

Aaron Rai – $193,442

Viktor Hovland – $115,820

Alex Smalley – $115,820

Xander Schauffele – $115,820

Ryan Fox – $115,820

Marco Penge – $115,820

Thorbjørn Olesen – $89,193

Maverick McNealy – $89,193

Max Greyserman – $89,193

Daniel Berger – $89,193

J.J. Spaun – $75,423

Richard Bland – $75,423

Lucas Glover – $75,423

Ryo Hisatsune – $75,423

Matthieu Pavon – $60,677

Tommy Fleetwood – $60,677

Nico Echavarria – $60,677

Nicolai Hojgaard – $60,677

Michael Thorbjornsen – $60,677

Eric Cole – $60,677

Robert MacIntyre – $49,190

Cameron Young – $49,190

Rory McIlroy – $49,190

Kevin Yu – $40,674

Christiaan Bezuidenhout – $40,674

Wyndham Clark – $40,674

Collin Morikawa – $40,674

Tom McKibbin – $40,674

