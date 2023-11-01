Controversies arise as Alan Shipnuck draws parallels between LIV Golf, and Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL Golf League

Alan Shipnuck has again made headlines with his latest book, 'LIV and Let Die'. This time, another revelation from the book has sparked controversy as it claims Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL league to be a rip-off of the LIV Golf.

Shipnuck has again updated his X (formerly Twitter) platform with another take. The author tweeted about the TGL game system and remarked that the concept appears similar, referring to the format used by TGL's rival LIV Golf.

"A team-based breakaway league using an unorthodox format to court new and younger fans? Feel like I’ve heard this before," Shipnuck said.

Through his tweet, the journalist attempted to imply that the framework of the technology-based league will be based on LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed league, giving rise to another controversy.

It may be noted that this isn’t the first time Shipnuck has said something like this. A few days ago, there was a quote from Shipnuck’s book that surfaced on his Instagram account stating that Tiger Woods' TGL was his response to LIV Golf. The author even claimed that LIV Golf is the reason TGL exists in certain ways.

A sneak peek at Tiger Woods' TGL format

TGL presented by SoFi is a unique tech-based golf league created in collaboration with the PGA Tour. The virtual golf league will have alternative shot and head-to-head tournaments, as well as a point-based ranking system.

The TGL format was unveiled recently and NUCLR Golf, one of the popular golf accounts on X, provided details on the standings:

"Standings: Any given TGL match victory will be worth two points (Regular or OT). Any OT loss will be worth 1 points. (Same as the NHL). The top four teams at the conclusion of the regular season will advance to the semi-finals matches. The two winning teams will play a best-of-three championship series for the inaugural TGL championship.”

TGL's inaugural season is set to be played over 15 holes, with nine holes being three-on-three and the remaining six being one-on-one. All matches will be played in a closest-to-the-pin format, with three of the four team members competing in each match.

Each match of the virtual golf series will provide one point to the winning team. The series will continue with the semifinal and final at the end of the regular season.

For the unversed, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new golf series is planned to begin in January 2024. The series will include six teams and 24 golfers.