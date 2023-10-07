“Cool a** pic!!” - Fans react to Viktor Hovland’s recent ‘King in the North’ post

Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland has been ruling the golf world with his resounding performance for the past few weeks. He made headlines after securing two back-to-back victories at the FedEx Cup playoffs in August.

Hovland qualified for the European Ryder Cup team and played at the biennial tournament. He helped his team to win the tournament by adding 3.5 points to its victory.

The Norwegian golfer recently shared a beautiful picture of him sitting on a throne in a picturesque background with hills and a river in the back on his Instagram story.

The PGA Tour reshared the picture on its X account with a caption, saying:

"King in the North"

Fans jumped into the comments section to appreciate Hovland and commented about the picture in the comments section of the post. One user wrote:

"Not the biggest Hovland fan, but I must say. Cool a** pic!!"

"Hahaha, love your throne Victor!" wrote another fan.

"I thought Thor was the King of the North!! I guess it’s Victor!!" jotted another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Viktor Hovland's career

Hovland was born on 18 September 1997 in Oslo, Norway. He started playing golf at the age of eleven and had a successful amateur career.

Viktor's father Harald introduced him to the game. He won the 2014 Norwegian Amateur Golf Championship at the age of 16 before started playing golf at the college level while studying at Oklahoma State University.

Viktor Hovland won the US Amateur in 2018 and became the first golfer from Norway to win the event. After his successful outing at the tournament, he earned an exemption to compete at the Masters, US Open and The Open Championship in 2019.

As an amateur, he played at the Emirates Australian Open and finished in a tie for 13th place in 2018 and was the low amateur at the Masters in 2019 where he finished in a tie for 32nd place. Following the major, he topped the World Amateur Golf Rankings and was the recipient of the Ben Hogan Award.

Viktor Hovland has won ten professional events in his career so far including six on the PGA Tour, two on the European Tour and two other events.

The 26-year-old golfer won his PGA Tour event at the Puerto Rico Open in 2020 and picked up his second victory at the Mayakoba Golf Classic later that year.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Viktor Hovland played in 2023:

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T18

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T13

WM Phoenix Open: T42

The Genesis Invitational: T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T10

THE PLAYERS Championship: T3

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T3

Masters Tournament: T7

RBC Heritage: T59

Wells Fargo Championship: T43

PGA Championship: T2

Charles Schwab Challenge: T16

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: P1

U.S. Open: 19

Travelers Championship: T29

Genesis Scottish Open: T25

The Open Championship: T13

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T13

BMW Championship: 1

TOUR Championship: P1