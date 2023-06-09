Corey Conners shares the lead, eyes historic win as first Canadian Champion at the RBC Canadian Open

Corey Conners fired a 5-under 67 on Thursday in round 1 of the RBC Canadian Open. He shares the lead with Aaron Rai, Chesson Hadley, and Justin Lower. The bogey-free first round was the first step in the right direction towards a feat that has not been achieved in the last 69 years.

1954 was the last time a Canadian emerged as a winner at the Canadian Open. That year, Pat Fletcher became the fourth local player to win the event.

Conners became the first Canadian to share a first-round lead in 15 years. He has made nine top-25 finishes this season, including a win at the Valero Texas Open, his second win on the PGA Tour. Conners will be looking to consolidate the lead on Friday to end the wait for his countrymen to see a local winner.

Aaron Rai had a poor start with a double bogey and two back-to-back bogeys in the first five holes. The Englishman recovered from his poor beginning with seven birdies in the remaining 13 holes.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who has the US Open to defend next week, started well at Oakdale Country Club after posting a 4-under 68. Fitzpatrick shares fifth place with four other players. The 28-year-old Englishman made just one bogey, and that, too, on the second hole.

Justin Rose sits at T-14 after carding a 3-under 68 on Day 1 at Oakdale Country Club. The former US Open winner made four straight bogeys from 15 to 18 holes.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy managed to finish just under par after making four bogeys and four birdies on Day 1 at Oakdale. He is currently sitting at T37.

Can Corey Conners win the RBC Canadian Open? Odds explored

Although oddsmakers believe Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Conners isn't too far down the list. As per Bet365, the Canadian is the sixth favorite to lift the trophy this week.

Here are the complete odds for the RBC Canadian Open 2023, as per Bet365.

