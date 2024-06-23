“Corrupt”; “Not true”: Fans enranged as Scottie Scheffler sits at the epicentre of controversy with 2024 Paris Olympics

Fans are unhappy with Bryson DeChambeau's Olympic omission so much that they have taken to social media to lash out at Scottie Scheffler. He is the World No. 1 in both OWGR and Olympic Golf rankings, so he's a player who would be on the American team regardless. Nevertheless, there is ample frustration over the absence of DeChambeau, and none of the four golfers are safe from it.

Expand Tweet

Trending

DeChambeau's decision to move to LIV Golf had consequences. One of them was a lack of Olympic ranking points. That made it almost impossible for him to fall in the top four Americans since there's a limit of four golfers per country. With the Summer Olympics weeks away, fans have taken to social media to voice their outrage.

Expand Tweet

"You’re missing out on the world’s best not including Bryson on the U.S. team," another added.

"The USA won't have their best but maybe Scottie can carry the load for another guy who shouldn't be on the team," one said.

"We are not watching the Olympics after you robbed Bryson Dechambeau," someone stated.

Fans reacted to Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau's Olympic status

Much of the anger is directed at the other three non-Scheffler golfers. Many fans believe DeChambeau would greatly help the team. Scottie Scheffler will, in fans' eyes, need to carry the brunt of the weight with Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa.

Either way, after Bryson DeChambeau's brilliant victory at the US Open, he is one player that golf fans want to see more of. They believe he could make a huge impact on the United States at the Olympics, but he won't be able to.

He didn't qualify and he likely won't be an alternate. Patrick Cantlay was the fifth-highest-ranked American, so he'd be next in line if one of the top four was to fall out for any reason.

Bryson DeChambeau acknowledges Olympic omission as Scottie Scheffler and Co. travel to Paris

Bryson DeChambeau knew there would be consequences for leaving the PGA Tour, but he made his choice in 2022 and is sticking by it. One such consequence is an inability to represent his country in the Olympics. Scottie Scheffler and others will, but the 2024 US Open champ won't.

Bryson DeChambeau won't play at the Olympics

On the Pat McAfee Show, DeChambeau said:

"Hopefully one day this game of golf will get figured out and come back together and I will be able to play."

He continued, noting that there are consequences that he respects:

"I'm playing great golf, I'm excited, but ultimately yeah, am I frustrated and disappointed? Sure, you could absolutely say that. But I made the choices that I made and there's consequences to that and I respect it."