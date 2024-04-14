Could Collin Morikawa’s putter and coach change win him the Masters? Sunday odds explored

The putter switch in between the rounds helped Collin Morikawa keep him in contention for the Masters 2024 ahead of the final round.

Usually, we see players changing the putter after the tournament concludes, but Morikawa felt it was time for the switch after he finished the first round at 1-under 71. He entered the Masters with a TaylorMade Spider Mallet, but he felt uncomfortable with it through the Thursday round. Thankfully, he had a TaylorMade TP Soto blade as an alternative, which he was using throughout the last season.

Since the putter switched, Morikawa has shot 70 and 69 to aggregate at 6-over after 54 holes. He is currently one stroke behind Scottie Scheffler, with 18 holes to go. As per Sportsline, he is +350 to win the green jacket this week. Scheffler is still the tournament's favorite and is -105 to lift the trophy at Augusta National on Sunday.

Morikawa is looking for his third major title after winning the 2019 Open Championship and 2020 PGA Championship. Speaking of his past results at the Masters, he has never missed the cut here and has been in the top ten in his past two starts.

Last season, the two-time major champion also made a coach switch, replacing his childhood coach, Rick Sessinghaus, with Mark Blackburn. The change was immediately effective, as he won the Zozo Championship, the first start after the switch. If we talk about recent performances, the 27-year-old golfer has made just one top ten that came at the Sentry 2024, the season opener. In his past three starts, he has missed the cut and hasn't made a better finish than T45.

However, he has kept himself in contention this week, and a possible major win here will be a turning point for him this season.

Speaking of other players, Max Homa is +550 for a win on Sunday, rookie Ludvig Aberg is +1000, and 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is +800. Here are the odds for the Masters 2024:

When will Collin Morikawa tee off at the Masters 2024?

Collin Morikawa is paired with Scottie Scheffler for the final round of the Masters 2024 and will begin the round on Sunday, April 14 at 2:35 pm ET.

Adam Hadwin and Vijay Singh will be the first pair to begin their round on Sunday and will tee off at 9:15 a.m. ET.