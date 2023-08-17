Could a putter change be the key to Lucas Glover's victories at the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Lucas Glover has surprisingly turned his form around and went on to win back-to-back championships. The 43-year-old first won the Wyndham Championship and immediately after that reigned supreme at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Many were trying to analyze his victorious form and after further investigation, it is believed that a change in the putter may have caused Glover to win massively in these tournaments. The American golfer was coming off a bad run of form and desperately needed a win.

Interestingly, he decided to change the putter and went for the broomstick instead. Glover reached out to L.A.B Golf, a major putter manufacturer, and asked them for the Mezz.1 Max build for testing. He also requested for the Adam Scott preference due to their similar height.

The putter requested by Lucas Glover was a 45-inch broomstick build and it was completely different from an average putter. The new putter was different and Lucas Glover needed to practice on it. He believes that the practice combined with the new 'broomstick putter' worked the magic and helped him reign supreme at both iconic championships.

Glover explained the entire tedious process of practice via Golf.com:

“Spent a couple days in the garage, figured out how to stand. Took it to the practice green and spent about 10 days working on it."

He added:

"I think I said it last night or yesterday was kind of that thing if you ever want a Tour player to practice more, you give them a new club because they’ve got to get used to it, figure it out. That’s kind of how it’s been. It’s been, it’s just basically a whole new motor skill."

Lucas Glover was in a frustrating place before changing his putter

There was a resurgence needed in Lucas Glover's form after the fiasco of the Memorial Tournament. The 43-year-old has been part of the PGA Tour for multiple decades now but still felt confused and infuriated after consistent losses.

This inspired him to try everything else out of frustration while hoping that something sticks. Glover confessed he was about to hit rock bottom before the Wyndham Championship and was even ready to try the 'left-handed' method to get results. He said (via Golf.com)

“I was down to I knew I had the two weeks off before Memorial."

Lucas Glover stated after winning the St. Jude Championship:

"I made up my mind something was going to change then. I was going to try the long one and if that didn’t feel good, I was going to try left-handed. That’s how far down the road I was. Nothing I did worked, nothing I practiced worked. Brain was just fried."

In conclusion, everything worked out great for Glover in the end as he went on a consecutive winning streak. The 43-year-old is also a strong favorite for the BMW Championship.

